Tigers edge Spartans to sweep season series

MARION — After many rescheduling attempts this spring, the Galion Tigers and Pleasant Spartans baseball teams were finally able to put a wrap on their season series on the diamond.

After defending their home field against Pleasant back on April 27, Galion traveled to Marion on Friday, May 4 and defeated the hosting Spartans by one run; 6-5. The Tigers improved to 12-8 overall on the spring with the victory and 4-7 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Kaleb Harsh got the nod as the starter for the visiting Tigers and worked the first six innings, allowing six hits and five runs (three earned) while walking two and striking out to receive the win. Carter Keinath tossed the final inning, allowing just one hit while striking out one to pick up the save.

Senior Mitch Dyer had another big day at the dish, recording two singles en route to driving in four of the six Galion runs while scoring once himself. Troy Manring also finished with a multi-hit game, hitting for a single and a double while also batting in a run.

Aaron Barnhart and Cameron Payne accounted for the other two hits for the Tigers in the win, both singles. Barnhart would also score a run and Payne crossed home twice. Ethan Pigg and Ryan Utz would wrap the scoring for Galion and Wilson Frankhouse picked up a stolen base while pinch running for Payne.

The Tigers first five batters in the line-up went 4/15 at the plate and accounted for all six runs on the day. Galion’s six through nine hitters in the order finished the contest at 2/11 with both hits coming from Manring in the seventh spot

Galion scored their six runs on six hits, left five runners on the base path and committed six errors in the field on Friday. Pleasant managed their five runs on seven hits, stranded eight and committed three errors.

On Monday, May 7, Galion will host the visiting River Valley Vikings in Heise Park for Senior Night, as it is their last home, regular season contest. The Tigers will hit the road on Tuesday to square off against the Buckeye Valley Barons to cap the season. Tournament action is set to begin, at home, on Friday, May 11 when Galion will host either Bucyrus or Margaretta in the sectional championship game at 5 p.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

