Lady Knights split during road trip

CENTERBURG — After their offense was virtually shut down in their two games this week with the Highland Lady Fighting Scots, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights’ bats came alive during their trip to Centerburg on Wednesday, as they took on a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe in the Lady Trojans.

Northmor would rack up 12 total hits en route to a 11-6 victory over the hosting Centerburg squad. With that victory, the Lady Knights improve to 11-7 overall on the season and now sit at 7-6 in the conference. Northmor would commit 10 team errors in the field on the day but still manage the five-run win.

Megan Adkins picked up the win in the circle for the visitors, going all seven innings while allowing six hits, six runs (none earned) and striking out seven. At the plate, Adkins knocked a pair of singles and drove in three.

Cristianna Boggs continued to tear up opposing pitchers, connecting for four singles on the day to go along with three runs scored, an RBI and four stolen bases. Maddie Hoverland also racked up a multi-hit game, belting a home run, a single, driving in two and scoring three times. Lily Tate finished with two singles, three runs batted in and a run scored in the Northmor offensive onslaught.

Other offense for the Knights on Wednesday came from: Michaela Zeger- R; Alison Ivy- 1B; Maggie Singer- R and Morgan Wiseman- 1B, 2R, RBI.

The Lady Knights played host to the Danville Lady Blue Devils on Friday and will wrap their regular season on Saturday, May 5 with a doubleheader at the Elgin Lady Comets.

Tournament action will begin on Tuesday, May 8 as the No. 9 seed in the Division III, Pickerington 2 District Knights will host the No. 22 seeded Worthington Christian Lady Warriors.

Highland 9, Northmor 2

MARENGO — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights were blown out at home by the Highland Lady Scots on Monday, April 30 to the tune of 10-1. On Tuesday, Northmor headed to Highland’s home field and were silenced again.

The Fighting Scots came away with a 9-2 victory over the visiting Lady Golden Knights while holding Northmor to just three hits.

Boggs owned two of those knocks, recording two doubles in the game while driving in one and stealing a base. Zeger recorded a single and a run scored. Hoverand scored a run and swiped a bag and Ivy drove in a run to wrap the Northmor offense on the day. In the field of play, the Lady Knights committed three errors and on the base path, Northmor stranded 10 total runners.

Adkins took the loss, allowing the nine runs (four earned) on 12 hits while walking four batters, striking out three and allowing a home run to the Lady Scots.

