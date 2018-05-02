Tourney time approaching for area baseballers, softballers

It seems like area high school baseball and softball players just began their respective seasons but tournament time is just around the corner for the Galion Tigers, the Northmor Golden Knights, the Colonel Crawford Eagles and the Crestline Bulldogs.

With the weather having been far from cooperative thus far, many teams will still be making up conference games all the way up until their opening games in their respective postseason runs. Nonetheless, here are the opening round contests that the area teams drew back on Sunday, April 29.

BASEBALL

GALION TIGERS

The Tigers earned themselves a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Division III, Shelby District portion of the bracket. With that being said, Galion will face the winner of No. 8 seed Margaretta and No. 9 seed Bucyrus. The Redmen have defeated the Tigers once already this season and the Polar Bears always seem to pose a postseason threat. Galion will host either the Redmen or the Bears on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

NORTHMOR GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Over in the Division III, Central 2 District, the Knights picked up a No. 13 seed and will meet up with the No. 7 seeded Elgin Comets. Elgin, being the better seeded squad, will host that opening-round contest on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will meet either No. 1 seeded West Jefferson, No. 17 seed Madison Plains or No. 20 seed Africentric Early College. Madison Plains and Africentric will play on Tuesday, May 8 to determine who will face West Jeff on May 10.

COLONEL CRAWFORD EAGLES and CRESTLINE BULLDOGS

In the Division IV, Galion District, the Eagles received a No. 6 seed and the Bulldogs a No. 9 seed. That being said, with those respective seeds, Colonel Crawford and Crestline will meet in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday, May 8 at the Eagles’ Althouse Field, first pitch at 5 p.m. The winner of that meeting will advance to face the No. 3 seeded Mohawk Warriors on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. in Sycamore. The Warriors and Eagles split their season series in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference this season.

SOFTBALL

GALION LADY TIGERS

Like the baseball team, the Galion Lady Tigers received a first-round bye in their portion of the Divsion III, Lexington District softball tourney. Galion, the No. 4 seed, will host the winner of the No. 6 seed New London versus the No. 11 seed Fostoria contest. The Tigers will be in action in that contest on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at Klehm Field. If the Lady Tigers secure the sectional championship, there is a potential meeting with the No. 1 seeded Clear Fork Lady Colts in the district semifinals. Galion and Clear Fork split their season series in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action this spring.

NORTHMOR LADY GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Northmor picked up the No. 9 overall seed in the Division III, Pickerington 2 District and will host the No. 22 seeded Worthington Christian Lady Warriors on Tuesday, May 8 at 4 p.m. If the Knights survive, they would advance to the sectional championship game against the No. 4 seeded West Jefferson Lady Roughriders on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. at West Jeff’s home field.

COLONEL CRAWFORD LADY EAGLES

For Colonel Crawford, it will be a first-round bye as they were awarded the No. 3 seed in the Division III, Lexington District. The Lady Eagles are in the bottom portion of the bracket that also contains the Lady Colts and Lady Tigers, as mentioned above. Crawford will host their sectional championship matchup at Chuck Huggins Field on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m. As for their opponent, it will be either the No. 7 Margaretta Lady Polar Bears or the No. 9 Huron Lady Tigers. Margaretta and Huron meet in Margaretta on Tuesday, May 8 to determine who plays the Eagles.

CRESTLINE LADY BULLDOGS

In the Division IV, Shelby District bracket, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs will face-off in their sectional semifinals contest against the No. 5 seeded Wynford Lady Royals. The ‘Dogs and the Royals will play on Wynford’s home field on Monday, May 7 at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to face the No. 3 seeded Seneca East Lady Tigers in the sectional championship game. Crestline’s scheduled game against Seneca East was cancelled due to weather earlier in the season and Wynford lost their only meeting thus far against the Lady Tigers in N-10 play.

Best of luck to all area baseball and softball teams as they wrap their regular seasons and begin their postseason runs.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

