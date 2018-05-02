Tigers drop road contest with Warriors

ONTARIO — The Galion Tigers baseball team hit the road for a short trip over to Ontario for a clash with the conference-leading Warriors on Tuesday, May 1.

Galion would not be able to snap the Ontario winning streak as the home team emerged victorious by a final of 9-2. The loss drops the Tigers to 11-7 overall on the season and 3-6 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. Ontario, after dropping their first three games of the season, have now won 16 games in a row to sit at 16-3 overall and undefeated in the conference at 10-0.

The Tigers would get on the board first as lead-off hitter Ryan Utz laced a single up the middle and would later score on a Cameron Payne sacrifice fly. But then entered the Warriors offense, getting to Utz early and ofter, mounting two runs in the bottom of the first and five the next inning. Ontario would score insurance runs in the fourth and the sixth en route to the seven-run victory.

Utz took the loss on the hill for Galion, going five innings while allowing eight hits, eight runs (seven earned), walking six and striking out one. Clay Karnes worked the final inning, allowed an earned run on one hit and struck out one batter.

Galion managed just four hits on the day, all singles, and would strand six runners on the base path in the defeat. In addition to Utz’ lead-off single, Carter Keinath, Matthew McMullen and Chase Castline recorded the remaining three hits in the quiet Tigers offense. Castline would notch Galion’s only stolen base on the day as well.

For Ontario, it was nine runs on nine hits while leaving eight runners stranded. The Tigers committed three errors in the field on Tuesday to the Warriors one error.

The two teams will meet again at Heise Park on Wednesday. Another road trip awaits the Galion squad on Friday, May 4 when they travel to Caledonia to wrap their season series with the River Valley Vikings.

By Chad Clinger

