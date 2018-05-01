Tyler Harris and Max Papenhausen are MOAC Champions

MARION — Boys tennis teams from the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference joined at River Valley High School and Grant Middle School to compete for bragging rights and conference honors on Saturday, April 28.

The boys from Galion would earn one championship on the day and that came in the likes of the first doubles tandeAm of Tyler Harris and Max Papenhausen.

After a first-round bye, Harris and Papenhausen were fitted against the duo of Rotundo and Lucas of Buckeye Valley. The Tigers duo had no issues in their semifinals matchup and punched their tickets to the finals, winning in straight sets; 6-2, 6-0.

In the finals, Tyler and Max were paired against the duo of McKinley and Cerron-Portales from the Clear Fork Colts. This matchup took a bit longer, but it would be the blue and orange clad Harris and Papenhausen taking home the hardware and first-team all-conference honors by winning the championship; 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The second doubles team of Chris Amick and Kodin West finished in fifth place to earn the Tigers two additional points.

In singles action, Galion scored three points thanks to a fourth place finish at third singles by Weston Rose. Alec Dicus finished sixth overall in the second singles bracket to add the Tigers final point of the day. Zach Grimes was eliminated from competition after dropping two straight matches in first singles play.

As a team, Galion finished fifth out of seven teams with 13 total points. The Clear Fork Colts won the MOAC crown in their first spring season in the league, racking up 24 total points to edge Pleasant (22). Harding finished third (18), Buckeye Valley, fourth (15), River Valley, sixth (11) and Ontario rounded out the field in seventh with seven points.

Courtesy photo Tyler Harris (left) and Max Papenhausen stand with their completed first doubles tournament bracket after winning the MOAC Championship on Saturday in Marion. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_Tyler-and-Max.jpg Courtesy photo Tyler Harris (left) and Max Papenhausen stand with their completed first doubles tournament bracket after winning the MOAC Championship on Saturday in Marion.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

