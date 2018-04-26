Presidents snap Tigers’ winning streak in tennis

MARION — On Wednesday, April 25, Galion;s boys tennis continued their trend of a match everyday by traveling to Marion for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match with the Harding Presidents.

Galion dropped the contest 1-4 as Harding snapped the team’s four-match winning streak. The Presidents are undefeated.

Galion dropped to 4-5 on the season.

Galion’s Max Papenhausen picked up Galion’s only point in a marathon match; 7-6 (tiebreak 7-4), 3-6, 6-3.

Second singles Tyler Harris lost a tough one on Wednesday; 6-7 (tiebreak 9-11). Zach Grimes, competing in the third singles match for Galion, lost in straight sets; 2-6, 1-6. In double play, the first doubles team of Alec Dicus and Chris Amick dropped their match; 2-6, 2-6. Wrapping up the day at second doubles was the duo of Weston Rose and Kodin West, also falling in straight sets; 2-6, 0-6.

The Presidents will be in Heise Park on Thursday afternoon for a meeting on the Tigers home court with the contest serving as the final tune-up for both squads before the MOAC tournament, in Marion, on Saturday, April 28.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com