Presidents snap Tigers’ winning streak in tennis

MARION — On Wednesday, April 25, Galion;s boys tennis continued their trend of a match everyday by traveling to Marion for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match with the Harding Presidents.
Galion dropped the contest 1-4 as Harding snapped the team’s four-match winning streak. The Presidents are undefeated.
Galion dropped to 4-5 on the season.
Galion’s Max Papenhausen picked up Galion’s only point in a marathon match; 7-6 (tiebreak 7-4), 3-6, 6-3.
Second singles Tyler Harris lost a tough one on Wednesday; 6-7 (tiebreak 9-11). Zach Grimes, competing in the third singles match for Galion, lost in straight sets; 2-6, 1-6. In double play, the first doubles team of Alec Dicus and Chris Amick dropped their match; 2-6, 2-6. Wrapping up the day at second doubles was the duo of Weston Rose and Kodin West, also falling in straight sets; 2-6, 0-6.
The Presidents will be in Heise Park on Thursday afternoon for a meeting on the Tigers home court with the contest serving as the final tune-up for both squads before the MOAC tournament, in Marion, on Saturday, April 28.
