Northmor, Crawford post softball victories

FREDERICKTOWN — On Friday, in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference softball action, Northmor beat Fredericktown 4-3 to improve to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the KMAC. After splitting a doubleheader with Danville over the weekend, Fredericktown is 6-5 and 4-4.

Maddie Hoverland tossed another complete game to earn the win for Northmor, allowing seven hits, giving up three runs (two earned) while striking out six.

Hoverland helped her cause at the dish with a single, a run scored and an RBI. Cristianna Boggs, Megan Adkins and Kelsie Fike all turned in multiple-hit performances. Boggs had two singles to go with a stolen base. Adkins and Fike each had a single and double. Lily Tate and Morgan Wiseman would put up a single, a run scored and an RBI each while Aly Blunk swiped a pair of bases and Maggie Singer scored one run.

The Lady Knights plated their runs on nine hits while stranding eight runners. The Lady Freddies left four on base.

Colonel Crawford 12, Ridgedale 0

MORRAL — Also on Friday, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles beat Ridgedale 12-0 ib Northern-10 Athletic Conference action.The Lady Eagles improved to 10-4 overall and 6-4 in the league. After two wins Saturday, the Rockets are 7-5 overall and 1-5.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com