Tigers tennis drops match with Spartans

MARION — The Galion Tigers tennis squad was able to get a match in before the downpour came on Wednesday, April 18 against conference foe, the Pleasant Spartans.

Galion managed just one victory on the day, falling to Pleasant; 1-4.

Max Papenhausen at first singles won his contest in straight sets to pick up the Tigers’ only point; 6-1, 6-1.

At second singles, Tyler Harris lost a tough match; 7-5, 0-6, 3-6. Zach Grimes, playing at third singles for the day, lost 6-3, 6-2. In first doubles action, the Galion tandem of Westan Rose and Alec Dicus fell; 3-6, 2-6. The Tigers second doubles duo of Chris Amick and Kodin West were also defeated; 5-7, 2-6.

With the defeat, Galion falls to 1-5 on the season and are scheduled to play Pleasant again, this time at home in Heise Park, on Thursday, April 19. On Friday, a home makeup match with Mansfield Senior is scheduled as a tune-up before the Bucyrus Invitational on Saturday, April 21.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

