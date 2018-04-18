Aydan Reyes is now a 3x National Champion

GALION — Another late winter/early spring means another update on a young wrestler by the name of Aydan Reyes. Reyes, who resides here in Galion and attends school at Northmor, recently won his third consecutive NUWAY (National United Wrestling Association for Youth) National Championship in the Division V, 77-pound weight class. Aydan wrestlers for Palmer Wrestling as well as being a young, Golden Knights middle school wrestler and is coached by a four-time state wrestling champion for St. Edward, Collin Palmer. In order to get to the Nationals, Reyes had to qualify out of the OH-WAY (Ohio Wrestling Association for Youth) State Championships and did just that be also winning his third straight title.

The state championships were held back on March 24 at the Marion Coliseum. In his first-round matchup, Reyes won via a 6-1 decision over Eathan Trout to advance. In the second round, Aydan had no issues against Josh Takats, winning by a 15-6 Major Decision. After a third-round bye, Reyes picked up where he left on and advanced to the championship match after a 0:38 pinfall victory over Nathan Stevens. In the championship match, Aydan met up with fellow Palmer teammate, Evan Butcher and claimed his third title by pinning Butcher in 2:48.

At the NUWAY Nationals, held on April 7 and 8 at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Michigan, Reyes would step on the mat determined to three-peat. In his first match of the tourney, Aydan needed just 0:11 to pin Tyler Yoder and advance. A battle came in the second-round clash with Andrew Martin but Reyes emerged after a 2-1 decision. In the finals, Reyes met up with Nathan Stevens again and won in similar fashion by pinning Stevens in 2:31 to claim his third consecutive National Championship.

Reyes is heavily dedicated to his craft at such a young age, doing private lessons and various camps throughout the year. He not only does tournaments here in Ohio but in other states as well on National Teams representing Ohio for his age and weight.

“He has a lot of heart and drive for his age and size and has earned all this through his dedication and sacrifices for the love of the this sport,” says Aydan’s father Daniel Reyes in an email. “He has a lot of support from his family, as well as his wrestling family that push him to constantly get better…the future is bright for this sixth grader.”

Submitted photo Aydan Reyes (center) poses and smiles with his hardware after wrestling his way to his third consecutive NUWAY National Championship.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

