Lady Knights snag two weekend wins

GALION — On Saturday, April 14, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights welcomed the South Central Lady Trojans to their home field to compete in non-conference softball action. The meeting was originally scheduled as a doubleheader but the weather would allow just the one game on the day.

Northmor made it count, coming away with the second victory in as many days, this time by a final of 7-5 over the Lady Trojans. The victory improves the Knights record to 6-3 overall on the season.

The home team found themselves trailing 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth and the offense responded to plate three runs while the defense and pitcher Maddie Hoverland secured the win by holding South Central scoreless in the top of the seventh. Hoverland picked up the save, throwing the one innings, allowing one hit and striking out a batter. At the dish, Hoverland recorded a double and scored twice.

Megan Adkins picked up the win in the circle for Northmor, going the first six innings, allowing six hits, five runs (two earned), while walking two, fanning six and allowing one home run. Adkins helped her own cause with a single, two runs batted in and a stolen base for the contest.

Cristianna ‘Tiny’ Boggs had a big game for the home Knights, belting a home run and a single while stealing three bases, driving in two runs and scoring once in the win. Rosie Sklenicka ripped a pair of singles, scored once and drove in a run for Northmor’s other multi-hit performance.

Other offense for the Lady Knights on Saturday came from: Lily Tate- 1B, 2R, SB; Aly Blunk- RBI; Alison Ivy- RBI; Kelsie Fike- 1B and Morgan Wiseman- 1B, R.

The Galion Lady Tigers will be at Northmor on Thursday, April 19 for non-league action.

Northmor 12, East Knox 2

HOWARD — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights softball squad began their weekend with a trip to Howard and a KMAC clash with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs.

After defeating the Lady ‘Dogs on Thursday, the Knights had a repeat performance on Friday, defeating their hosts by a final of 12-2. Northmor improved their conference record to an even .500 at 2-2 with the victory.

The Lady Knights plated their 12 runs on 13 hits while stranding five runners on base. East Knox managed nine hits but could only convert them to two runs while leaving 11 runners on base for the game.

Hoverland picked up the complete game victory, going five innings, scattering the nine hits, allowing two earned runs while walking three and fanning six. Hoverland scored three runs on the day and also drove in a run by belting a single at the dish.

Tate, Sklenicka, Adkins, Blunk and Wiseman all recorded multiple hits on the day for the visiting Knights.

Tate finished with a single and a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base. Sklenicka belted a pair of singles, drove in two and scored once. Adkins also had two singles, scored once and drove in a run. Blunk notched a single, a triple, two runs scored and a run batted in. Wiseman rounded out the multi-hit performances with two singles, two RBI and a run scored.

Boggs finished the game with a single and a run scored and Fike recorded a single, an RBI and a stolen base. Rounding out the Northmor offense was Ivy, scoring a run and driving a run in.

