Galion area bowling results
CITY B LEAGUE
Standings: Oakstone Landscape 40 – 12; Al’s Retro Alley 35 – 17; Randy’s Muffler 33 – 19; Quest Machine 32.5 – 19.5; Sandbaggers 27 – 25; JG’s Music Studio 26 – 26; Shipwreck 25.5 – 26.5; Chris’s Team 24 – 28; Just Jokin 23 – 29; Old Folks 20 – 32; Tubby’s Pizza 27 – 35.
Top Scores: Chris Brocklesby-256-223-211=690’ Dave Daubenspeck-261-234-195=690; John Cross-244-247-196=687; Brad Borders-216-225-221=662; Ryan Mahek-226-223-213=662; Ron Snyder-215-207-237=657; Eric Smith-223-183-248=654; Nick Johnson-193-214-246=653; Ed Tennis-206-203-229=638; Lenny Gaskill-179-222-236=637; Melanie Taylor-178-197-224=599; Cookie Webber-167-141-137=445; Judy Grafton-133-141-151=425; Peggy Kollar-134—119-151=410; Allie Borders-124-121-161=406.
FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER
Week 15 results
Standings: Scratch This 46-14; Bowling Buckeyes 36.5-23.5; Pin Chasers 36-24; Outsiders 34-26; Born losers 33-27; Team 4 31.5-28.5; Team 9 29-15; Party Boat 16-44; The Late Comers 11-17.
Top 5 men’s scores: Jon Walters 233-230-186=649; Jeff Teeple 185-202-240=627; Dutch Kollar 236-141-204=581; Josh Utley 176-201-192=569; Mike Landis 191-215-144=550; Top 5 women’s scores: Sharon Booth 197-173-138=508; Amy Hines 129-184-180=493; Patti Huber 159-150-173=482; Peggy Kollar 169-131-152=452; Jennifer Zenner 102-128-196=422.
FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER
Week 14 results
Standings: Scratch This 42-14; The Pin Chasers 36-20; Bowling Buckeyes 23.5-23.5; Outsiders 32-24; Born Losers 31-25; Team 4 27.5-28.5; Team 9 25-15; Party Boat 16-40; Late Comers 11-13.
Top 5 men’s scores: Josh Utley 190-224-204=618; Wayne Canterbury 239-178-187=604; Mike Leiter 220-160-212=592; Jeff Teeple 159-224-207=590; Aaron Morgan 206-202-173=581; Top 5 women’s scores: Sharon Booth 142-162-180=484; Patti Huber 136-138-188=462; Mara Huber 119-121-163=403; Peggy Kollar 143-123-137=403; Kim Teeple 138-140-119=397.
FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER
Week 13 results
Standings: Scratch This 40-12; The Pin Chasers 33-19; Born Losers 30-22; Bowling Buckeyes 28.5-23.5; Outsiders 28-24; Team 4 24.5-27.5; Team 9 23-13; Party Boat 15-37; Wolverines 7-41; Late Comers 11-9.
Top 5 men’s scores: Mike Leiter 206-189-235=630; Josh Utley 182-218-183=583; Wayne Canterbury 210-150-192=552; Jeff Teeple 185-173-191=549; Larry Booth 153-184-197=534; Top 5 women’s scores: Kim Teeple 121-105-213=439; Sharon Booth 119-164-153=436; Peggy Kollar 152-100-131=402; Regina Whited 126-123-153=402; Patti Huber 113-132-138=383.
