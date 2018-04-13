Galion netters drop two league matches

ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Galion Tigers tennis team traveled to Ontario to meet up with the hosting Warriors. For the second day in a row, Galion lost a tough match, 3-2. Tyler Harris played first singles, losing a three-hour marathon 1-6, 7-6 (7-5 tie break), 4-6. Max Papenhausen at second singles won 6-3, 7-6 (7-1 tie break). Zach Grimes at third singles had a long match as well and emerged victorious 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

The first doubles tandem of Alec Dicus and Weston Rose lost in straight sets2-6, 2-6. Second doubles duo of Gideon Johnson and Kodin West lost their match as well; 5-7, 4-6.

Galion drops to 1-3 on the season. The Tigers will host to the Buckeye Valley on Tuesday,.

River Valley 3, Galion 2

GALION — The Tigers lost 3-2 to River Valley on Wednesday.

In first singles, Max Papenhausen alost in two sets; 2-6, 0-6. Tyler Harris, Galion’s second singles competitor won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4 tie break), 6-4 for the Tigers’ first point. Zach Grimes lost 4-6, 4-6 at third singles.

In first doubles, Alec Dicus and Weston Rose lost 2-6, 4-6. The second doubles team of Kodin West and Gideon Johnson earned Galion’s second point of the match when they won 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

