East Knox edges Northmor to remain undefeated

GALION — On Thursday, April 12, the Northmor Golden Knights baseball squad welcomed the East Knox Bulldogs to their home field to clash in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference contest.

The Bulldogs got the scoring started early and would make it to the bottom of the fourth ahead 6-0 before the home team posted seven runs to take the lead. However, that would be the last the Knights would score and East Knox took advantage, adding three additional runs in the fifth en route to a 9-7 win. Northmor drops to 5-2 overall on the season and 2-2 in the KMAC. The Bulldogs remain unscathed at 9-0 overall and 5-0 within the conference.

Ryland Thomas and Chris Bood would both earn multiple hits on the day for Northmor despite the defeat. Thomas and Bood both belted a pair of singles apiece and Thomas drove in a run.

For the game, Northmor plated their seven runs on seven hits but stranded seven runners on the bases. Both teams committed three errors in the field and East Knox also recorded seven hits and left seven on base.

Bood started the game on the mound for the home team and worked two innings, allowing three hits, six runs (three earned) while walking three, striking out one and gave up a home run. Brayden Black would take the loss, going the remaining five innings, scattering four hits, allowing three earned runs, walking three and striking out three.

Other stats for the Knights Thursday were: Wyatt Reeder- R; Mostyn Evans- R, RBI; Austin Wheeler- 1B, 2RBI, R; Tyler Kegley- 1B, R; Hunter Mariotti- 1B, R; Black- R and Pierce Lower- R.

Northmor will hit the road and head to East Knox on Friday, April 13 before continuing KMAC play with a trip to Mount Gilead on Monday. On Tuesday, April 17, the Golden Knights will host the Indians.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-9.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048