Lady Knights earn first KMAC win

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights softball team kicked off their second half of the week by hosting Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, April 12.

Northmor was able to thwart a seventh inning rally by the visitors and hold on for a 10-6 victory. The Knights move to 4-3 overall on the season and are now 1-2 within the conference. As for the Bulldogs, they fall to 3-7 overall and currently sit at 3-3 in the league.

After one inning, things were knotted up at two apiece and after the Bulldogs posted two in the top of the third, Northmor answered with three runs of their own. The Knights would hold East Knox until that seventh inning but posted three and two runs in the fifth and sixth to put the contest out of reach.

Megan Adkins would pick up the win in the circle, going the entire seven innings, scattering eight hits, allowing the six runs (four earned) while walking two and striking out nine. To help her cause, Adkins recorded a single at the plate and would later score a run.

Lily Tate had a big day at the dish, notching a single and belting a home run en route to three runs batted in and two runs scored. Aly Blunk had a multi-hit contest as well, ripping two singles, recording two RBI and scoring once.

Other offense for Northmor was: Cristianna Boggs- 3B, R; Maddie Hoverland- 1B, R; Rosie Sklenicka- 1B, R; Alee Ivy- 1B, 2RBI, R; Kelsie Fike- 1B, RBI; Morgan Wiseman- 1B, RBI; Michalea Zeger- R; Maggie Singer- R and Julianne Kincaid- SB.

The rubber match will take place on Friday, this time at East Knox. On Saturday, April 14, Northmor will welcome the South Central Lady Trojans to town for a non-conference doubleheader. Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference will pick back up on Monday, April 16 when the Lady Knights head to Mount Gilead for a showdown with the Lady Indians. The very next day, Mount Gilead will head to Northmor’s home field for the rubber match.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-8.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048