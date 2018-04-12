Lady Knights shutout, one-hit Buckettes

NEW WASHINGTON — Back on Tuesday, April 10, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights headed to Buckeye Central to clash with the Buckettes in non-conference softball action.

Maddie Hoverland would shine in the pitcher’s circle by shutting down the Buckeye Central offense, allowing just one hit in the Knights’ 10-0 victory over their hosts. Hoverland went the entire seven innings for Northmor, walking three batters while striking out 13. At the plate, Hoverland helped her cause, belting three singles and recording three runs batted in, three stolen bases and a run scored.

The victory puts Northmor back at the .500 mark for the season at 3-3 overall.

For the game, the Lady Golden Knights recorded 14 hits of their own but did strand 10 runners on the base path. In the field, Northmor committed two errors. Buckeye Central had just the one hit, stranded four runners and had five miscues in the field of play.

Joining Hoverland with three hits in the game were Lily Tate and Kelsie Fike. Tate notched three singles to go along with two runs batted in and a run scored. Fike wrapped the contest with a pair of singles and a double, an RBI and a run scored in the victory.

Megan Adkins and Morgan Wiseman also turned in multi-hit performances for the visitors on Tuesday. Adkins recorded a single, a double, two runs batted in and a run scored while Wiseman netted a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored.

Rounding out the offense for Northmor was: Cristianna Boggs- 2R, SB; Rosie Sklenicka- R; Joycieanne Cooper- 2B; Aly Blunk- R and Maggie Singer- R.

A pair of games against Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs awaits the Lady Knights on Thursday (home) and Friday (away). On Saturday, April 14, Northmor will welcome the South Central Lady Trojans to town for a non-conference doubleheader.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

