Lady Tigers sweep season series with Prexies

GALION — After defeating the Prexies from Marion Harding 12-3 on the road Tuesday, the Galion Lady Tigers softball squad welcomed their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foe to town for game two on Wednesday, April 11.

In similar fashion, the Tigers defeated the Prexies by a final tally of 11-3 to sweep the season series. Galion remains undefeated at 5-0 overall and now sit at 2-0 in the MOAC. The Prexies are still winless at 0-8 overall and 0-3 within the conference.

Harding got the scoring started on Wednesday, posting two runs in the top half of the opening inning. Not to be undone, Galion would respond with three runs of their own to take the lead in the home half and would never look back.

Gabby Kaple doubled and would then score on a Kate Schieber home run. Nevaeh Clark and Emily Sedmak would reach on walks before Madelyn Thomas belted a single to drive in the third run for the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the first.

Fast forward to the bottom of the third frame when Clark singled in a run and would then score on a Sedmak triple. After a wild pitch by Harding, Sedmak crossed the plate to give Galion their third run of the inning and put them up for good.

The Lady Tigers notched five runs in the fourth inning, led by the big bats of Schieber and Gracie Groves, who both drove in runs in the frame to put the game well out of reach.

Thomas picked up win number five for Galion, surrendering three runs on seven hits over seven innings of work. Thomas would finish the contest with eight strike outs.

Galion finished the game with 10 hits led by Thomas, Schieber and Kaple recording two hits apiece in the victory.

On Thursday, April 12, the Lady Tigers will welcome the River Valley Lady Vikings to Galion to play in a makeup conference game originally scheduled for April 3. Another home makeup contest is scheduled for Friday, April 13 when the blue and orange welcome the Pleasant Lady Spartans to town in a conference clash. Finishing up the busy week on Saturday, April 14, the Galion squad will play a home doubleheader against the visiting Buckeye Valley Lady Barons.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

