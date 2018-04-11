Lady Tigers remain undefeated after road win

MARION — Like the baseball team, the Galion Lady Tigers softball squad was able to open up their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference schedule on Tuesday, April 10 and did so against the Prexies of Marion Harding.

Galion used a huge, five run top of the first to set the pace for the contest and would never look back. Another five runs in the top of the fourth would put the game well out of reach and the Lady Tigers went on to defeat Harding 12-3 to remain undefeated at 4-0 overall.

Madelyn Thomas was dealing yet again in the circle for Galion, throwing 6⅔ innings, allowing three runs and scattering six hits. Thomas would also fan seven Prexies batters en route to her fourth victory in as many games thus far.

As a team, the Tigers tallied 10 total hits, led by multi-hit games from Gracie Groves, Nevaeh Clark, Gabby Kaple and Kayden Caudill.

Smart baserunning also contributed to the Galion win as the team swiped 11 bases for the game. Four Lady Tigers finished with two steals and Kaple led the way on the bases with three steals.

Galion will host the Prexies on Wednesday before heading to Caledonia on Thursday for a makeup game against the River Valley Lady Vikings. On Saturday, April 14, the Lady Tigers will welcome the Lady Barons of Buckeye Valley to Galion for a conference doubleheader.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

