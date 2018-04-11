Tigers begin MOAC campaign with a “W”

MARION — On Tuesday, April 10, the weather cooperated enough for the Galion Tigers baseball team to final begin their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference portion of their 2018 schedule with a trip to Marion for a meeting with the Harding Presidents.

Galion and Harding began the contest sluggish and scoring would not begin until the third inning when the Tigers posted two runs in the top of the inning. The visiting Tigers would win their first conference game of the year by a final tally of 11-1 over the hosting Presidents. Galion improves to 5-1 overall on the season with the victory.

After scoring the two runs in the third, Galion would strike again in a big way in the top of the fifth, piling on six additional runs while pitcher Cameron Payne and the Tigers defense kept the Harding offense silenced. Three more runs in the top of the sixth put Galion at their 11 runs before the Presidents ruined the shutout in the home half of the sixth, scoring their only run.

Payne went the duration for Galion in his fourth win of the season, allowing just three hits and the one unearned run while walking three and striking out five. At the plate, Payne helped himself out, goint 2/4 with a single and a double while also driving in a run and scoring a run in the win.

Chase Castline would also finish with a multi-hit game, belting a single and a double to drive in two runs on the night and score a run himself.

The Tigers took advantage of their baserunning opportunities and managed six stolen bases against the Harding pitchers. Ryan Utz and Ethan Pigg swiped two bases apiece while Mitch Dyer and Carter Keinath recorded the other two. Utz also notched a single and three runs scored on the day and Pigg delivered a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Dyer scored a run and Keinath finished with a single, two runs scored and a run batted in.

Clay Karnes and Spencer Keller had the other two hits for Galion, both singles. Karnes would also record two RBI and Keller scored a run to round out the offensive attack by the Tigers.

Galion will host the Presidents on Wednesday, April 11 before heading over to Mansfield Senior for a clash with the Tygers on Friday. The Tigers will be back at home on Saturday, April 14 when they welcome MOAC foe, the Buckeye Valley Barons to Galion for a doubleheader.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048