Lady Knights finish their week with a split

Pleasant 14, Northmor 6

MARION — After their victory on Thursday, April 5, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights softball team headed to Marion last Friday for a non-conference clash with the Pleasant Lady Spartans.

Northmor was unable to overcome the Pleasant offense while also stranding a total of 13 runners on base and fell by a final score of 14-6. The loss drops the Knights to 2-3 overall on the season and they currently sit at 0-2 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. Pleasant improves to 4-1 overall.

Megan Adkins took the loss for the visitors, pitching 4⅔ innings while allowing nine hits, 11 runs (seven earned) and six walks and striking out two. Maddie Hoverland worked the remaining 1⅓ innings, gave up just one hit, allowed three runs (two earned), walked four and struck out one. Adkins would record a single and a run batted in at the plate and Hoverland scored a run in the loss.

Cristianna Boggs continued to stay hot at the plate, recording three hits, a double and two singles. Boggs also drove in a run, scored a run and stole the team’s only base for the game. Lily Tate belted a pair of doubles, drove in two and scored two. Rosie Sklenicka finished the day with two singles and an RBI. Kelsie Fike and Morgan Wiseman both finished with a single and a run scored apiece to round out the Northmor offense against the Pleasant pitchers.

Northmor scored their six runs on 10 hits and committed three costly errors in the field. Pleasant plated their 14 runs on 10 hits, stranded nine baserunners and were flawless in the field.

The Golden Knights are set to travel to New Washington for a non-league game against the Buckeye Central Buckettes on Tuesday, April 10. A pair of games against conference foe, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs, are scheduled for Thursday (home) and Friday (away). On Saturday, April 14, Northmor will host the South Central Lady Trojans for a doubleheader.

Northmor 12, Mansfield Christian 0

GALION — Last Thursday, April 5, the Northmor softball squad welcomed the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames to their home field for a non-league meeting.

Led by Hoverland in the pitcher’s circle, the Lady Knights shutout the Lady Flames in five innings; 12-0. The hosts scored their 12 runs on just six hits, thanks in part to Mansfield Christian’s six errors in the field. Northmor finished with no errors and stranded eight runners on the base path. The Flames stranded three of the four base runners that reached in the loss.

Hoverland went the duration for Northmor, allowing just one hit for the contest while walking three hitters and fanning eight. Offensively, Hoverland helped her cause by scoring three runs and swiping a base.

Alee Ivy led the way for the Golden Knights on Thursday, knocking a pair of singles, driving in three runs and scoring once. Tate belted a double, drove in two and scored a run in the win. Fike also reached on a double and netted an RBI. Boggs finished with a single, two runs scored and a stolen base while Wiseman notched a single, an RBI and a run scored. Sklenicka scored twice, Adkins drove in a run and scored a run and Aly Blunk finished up the Northmor offense with a run scored in the win.

