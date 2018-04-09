Crawford boys tracksters continue to soar

NEW LONDON — On Saturday, April 7, while all of the other area track teams saw their respective meets cancelled, the squads from Colonel Crawford headed to the New London High School Relays.

The Eagles faired well as the boys team claimed the team championship and the girls finished fourth in the 11-team field.

Team results on the boys side were as follows: 1. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 89; 2. Edison- 83.5; 3. Crestview- 76; 4. Seneca East- 71; 5. Cloverleaf- 57; 6. New London- 42.5; 7. Hillsdale and Monroeville- 23; 9. Western Reserve- 20; 10. Vermilion- 10; 11. Danbury- 7 and 12. Wellington- 2.

Colonel Crawford would finish with three event championships and one individual championship at the relay-formatted invitational.

In the 4×100-meter relay, the foursome of Colton Rowland, Harley Shaum, Trevor Shawber and Kaleb Landin took the title by finishing in a time of 45.2 seconds. Rowland, Landin and Shaum were joined by Brody Martin in the 4×200-meter relay, which finished in a time of 1:34.6 to claim the victory. The distance medley relay squad consisting of Braxton James, Gavin Trubee, Wade Hopkins and Chad Johnson outlasted the competition to take first place with an overall time of 11:16.9. Shaum claimed an individual title for the Eagles in the high jump, clearing 5’9”. Joined by Owin Seevers and Seth Carman (tied for eighth overall), the Crawford trio finished second as a team in the event.

Other placements on Saturday for Colonel Crawford were: 4×400-meter relay team- 3rd; 4×800-meter relay- 5th; 4×1600-meter relay- 2nd; 800-meter sprint medley relay- 2nd; 4×110-meter shuttle hurdles- 3rd; pole vault relay- 2nd; long jump relay- 4th; discus relay- 5th and shot put relay- did not place.

Over on the girls side, the Lady Eagles had one team champion and one individual champ, both in the same event.

Drew Krassow won the high jump with a height of 5’ and was joined by Cassidy Vogt (second) and Kiersten O’Rourke (seventh) to take home first-place points as a trio.

Crawford would earn a runner-up finish in the 4×1600-relay and a third place finish in the shot put relay en route to their fourth place overall finish.

Team scoring on the girls side on Saturday were: 1. Edison- 76; 2. Cloverleaf- 70; 3. Western Reserve- 56; 4. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 55.5; 5. Seneca East- 53; 6. New London- 52; 7. Crestview- 47; 8. Monroeville- 37; 9. Danbury- 31.5 and 10. Hillsdale and Wellington- 3 points apiece.

Other placements for the Lady Eagles were: 4×100-relay- 4th; 4×200-relay- 8th; 4×800-relay- 4th; 800-sprint medley relay- 8th; distance medley relay- 4th; pole vault relay- 4th; long jump relay- 4th; discus relay- 5th; 4×400-relay and 4×100 shuttle hurdles relay- did not place.

On Monday, April 9, the Eagles will take to the road and head to Mohawk for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference tri-meet with the hosting Warriors and the Seneca East Tigers. This weekend, Crawford is set to compete at the Glen Oak Elite Meet on Saturday, April 14.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

