Northmor blows out the Flames

GALION — Northmor welcomed Mansfield Christian Flames for a non-conference clash Thursday.

It may have been cold, but the Knights’ bats were hot as they piled up 19 hits en route to 20 runs to blowout the Flames 20-0 in a shortened, five-inning contest. Mansfield Christian managed just three singles in the game and committed three errors. Northmor had no errors.

Chris Bood earned the win on the mound, hurling two innings of three-hit baseball while striking out three and walking two. Wyatt Reeder kept the shutout alive — also throwing two innings — and struck out three, while walking three. Tyler Bailey worked the final inning, walking one and fanning three, while not giving up a hit.

At the dish for the Knights, Austin Wheeler was 5/5, with three singles and two doubles. Wheeler also drove in five runs while scoring four. Reeder was 4/4, belting three singles and a double while scoring three runs and driving in three. Reeder also swiped a base in the game.

Bailey and Hunter Mariotti also recorded multiple hits. Bailey finished with a single and two doubles, scored three runs and drove in four. Mariotti netted a pair of singles, scored once and drove in three runs.

Other offensive stats for Northmor on Thursday were: Ryland Thomas- 3R, RBI; Tyler Kegley- 1B, R, RBI; Bood- 1B, 2R, 2RBI; Kyle Ditty- 1B; Pierce Lower- 1B, R, SB and Kyle Kegley- 1B, 2R. As a team, the Knights stranded eight runners on base and the Flames also left eight on the base path.

Northmor improves to 3-1 overall with the victory and currently sit at 1-1 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

On Saturday, April 7, the Golden Knights are at Cardington for a conference doubleheader. Tuesday, April 10 will see another road trip for Northmor as they head to New Washington for a non-conference battle with Buckeye Central.

Crestline 10, St. Peter’s 2

MANSFIELD — After dropping their contest to St. Peter’s back on Monday, the Crestline Bulldogs hit the road to play on the Spartans’ home field Thursday. The final result was much more favorable for the ‘Dogs as they defeated St. Pete’s 10-2. The two teams were tied at two runs apiece heading into the seventh inning when Crestline exploded for eight runs while holding the Spartans scoreless to clinch the victory.

Crestline improves to 2-1 overall and is 1-1 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference. St. Peter’s drops to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the league.

Logan Ronk picked up the win for the Bulldogs and recorded two strikeouts on the day. He helped his cause by belting a double in the contest.

Ty Clark led Crestline’s offense with three hits on the day while teammates Zac Hatfield and Gavin Loftis finished with two hits apiece. One of the hits off of Loftis’ bat was a two-bagger. Junior Dillon Foltz also knocked a double for the Bulldogs.

On Saturday, April 7, the ‘Dogs are at Bucyrus at noon. The Bulldogs will be back in MBC play on Monday when they host Loudonville.

St. Peter’s 2, Crestline 1

CRESTLINE — In the Monday, April 2 game, the Bulldogs opened MBC play with a 2-1 loss to St. Peter’s in eight innings at Gates Brown Field.

Kaden Ronk was handed the loss, despite striking out 11 batters while only allowing two walks. Ty Clark recorded the only extra base hit for Crestline, a double, in the loss.

Carey 11, Colonel Crawford 4

CAREY — The Colonel Crawford Eagles dropped an 11-4 decision at Carey on Thursday, in make up their Northern-10 Athletic Conference game from March 28.

The hosting Blue Devils improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the league. Crawford drops to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the N-10.

Bulldogs split with Spartans; Eagles still winless this season

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

