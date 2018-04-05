Northmor tracksters earn a pair of runner-up finishes

CARDINGTON — Last Saturday, March 31, the track teams representing the Northmor Golden Knights made the short trip to Cardington to compete in the annual Mike Armstrong Invitational.

In the eight-team field, both the boys and girls teams from Northmor finished as the runner-up squad behind the Mount Gilead Indians.

On the boys side, the Indians posted 152 to the Knights 122 for the win.

Rounding out the placements and scoring were: 3. North Union- 106; 4. East Knox- 84; 5. Highland- 56; 6. Lucas- 54; 7. Cardington- 48 and 8. Ridgemont- 36.

For Northmor, they earned first place in two relay events and three individual events on the day.

In the 4×200-meter relay, Drew Zoll, Garrett Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker defeated the foursome from Mount Gilead by more than three seconds with a time of 1:37.06. Over in the 4×100-meter relay, Meechie Johnson, Barnhart and the Becker boys took first place with a finishing time of 46.15, defeating runner-up North Union (47.41).

Meechie was also a two-event champion in the jumping events at the Armstrong Invite, winning the high jump after clearing 5’10½” and leaping to a distance of 19’9¾” in the long jump.

Tony Martinez was Northmor’s other champion for the invite, winning the pole event after clearing a height of 11’6”.

Other points scored by the Knights were: 4×800-meter relay team- 6th; 4×400-meter relay team- 2nd; Anthony Petulla- 4th, 110-meter hurdles and 4th, 300-meter hurdles; Adam Petulla- 7th, 110-hurdles, 5th, 300-hurdles and 6th, high jump; Conan Becker- 2nd, 100-meter dash and 3rd, 200-meter dash; Martinez- 2nd, 400-meter dash; Zoll- 2nd, 200-meter; Ryan Bentley- 6th, 3200-meter run; Aaron Berg- 2nd, pole vault and Brandon Planey- 7th, discus.

For the girls, it was the Lady Indians of Mount Gilead outlasting the Lady Golden Knights for the win; 166.5-117.5.

Rounding out the placements and scoring for the girls were: 3. Lucas- 83; 4. North Union- 78.5; 5. Ridgemont- 66; 6. East Knox- 59.5; 7. Highland- 58 and 8. Cardington- 24.

Hope Miracle was the only individual champion for Northmor, winning the pole vault with a height of 10’0” cleared. Miracle was also part of the 4×100-relay team that won the event in a time of 56.97. Miracle was the third leg of the relay and was joined by Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley and Bailey Wiseman.

Other points scored by the Lady Knights en route to the runner-up finish were: 4×800-relay team- 2nd; 4×200-relay team- 2nd; 4×400-relay team- 2nd; Natalie Bloom- 8th, 100-meter hurdles and 5th, 300-hurdles; Brooke Bennett- 5th, 100-dash and 2nd, 400-meter; Jessica Duryea- 3rd, 1600-meter run and 4th, 3200; Julia Kanagy- 4th, 1600; Brooke Huntsman- 6th, 400-meter; Julianna DiTullio- 3rd, 300-hurdles and 2nd, long jump; Kaitlyn Blunk- 6th, 800-meter run; Christy Wright- 7th, 800-meter; Olivia Goodson- 7th, 3200; Lydia Metzger- 8th, high jump; Kelley- 8th, pole vault; Maddie Jordan- 2nd, discus and Maiya Craft- 7th, discus.

Northmor is set to host South Central, Buckeye Central and Gilead Christian on Thursday, April 5. On Saturday, the squads will hit the road to participate in the Ridgedale Invite.

By Chad Clinger

