Tigers tennis rallies late to win first match

BUCYRUS — The boys tennis team from Galion High School was able to squeeze in their first match of the season back on Monday, April 2. Galion headed over to Bucyrus to battle in a non-conference matchup with the Redmen after seeing their first three matches of the season postponed due to less than favorable weather.

The Tigers would earn the victory over the hosting Redmen; 3-2.

Tyler Harris won in straight sets at second singles for the Tigers first win over Bucyrus’ Mason Ricker; 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, it was Galion’s Zach Grimes defeating his opponent, Joe Motz; 6-1, 6-1. The second doubles tandem of Jack Wright and Kodin West defeated the Redmen duo of Karson Kimmel and Jerimiah Skelton; 6-2, 6-4 to pick up Galion’s third and deciding point.

Max Papenhausen found himself in a battle in first singles against Kyle Hamm and was handed the defeat; 6-0, 6-7 (tie, 5-7) and 0-6. The first doubles team of Alec Dicus and Gideon Johnson also fell in three sets to their opponents, Jaden Daskins and Clay Shiefer; 6-4, 4-6 and 1-6.

“Our boys tennis team opened the season with a good response to competition,” states head coach Tom Pawsey in an email. “It was a healthy start to outscore the Redmen and the very coachable Tigers players are trying hard to take part in the “transfer of skills” plan of mine. This continues to be effectively supported by assistant Coaches Terry Gribble and Alan Conner.”

Galion is scheduled to play Clear Fork in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action on Thursday, April 5, with the match to take place in Lexington. On Saturday, April 7, the Tigers will host the Madison Rams and will be at home in Heise Park once again on Monday, April 9 when they host the Mansfield Senior Tygers.

