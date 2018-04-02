Lady Knights find their way into the win column

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights were originally scheduled to play the visiting Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers for a softball doubleheader on Saturday, March 31.

Northmor hosted Senior for just one contest and cracked their way into the win column, defeating the Tygers in non-conference action; 14-4 in five innings. With the victory, the Knights are now 1-1 early this season and sit at 0-1 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

The home team needed just nine hits to plate their 14 runs as they started the scoring early and often by plating six in the bottom of the first. Mansfield Senior scored their four runs on just one hit, committed three errors and stranded one base runner on the day. The Lady Knights finished with two errors and six runners left on base.

Picking up the win for Northmor was Alee Ivy, going three innings while allowing the Tygers just the one hit, the only one of the contest. Ivy allowed four runs (three earned) while walking six and striking out three. Megan Adkins worked the final two innings in the shortened contest and struck out five Lady Tygers hitters. At the dish, Ivy recorded a single and a run batted in while Adkins smashed a home run, scored twice, drove in four and stole a base to help their collective cause.

Maddie Hoverland finished the game with two singles, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Lily Tate scored four runs while netting just one single, drove in two runners and stole a base.

Cristianna Boggs belted a single, stole two bases and scored twice. Rosie Sklenicka had a single, scored once and drove in one and Kelsie Fike scored a run and knocked a single. Morgan Wiseman rounded out the hits for Northmor with a single while driving in one and scoring once and Joycieanne Cooper drove in a runner and scored a run herself to wrap the Lady Golden Knights offense.

A pair of games with league foe, the Danville Lady Blue Devils awaits Northmor this week. On Monday, April 2, they will travel to Danville before hosting them the very next day.

By Chad Clinger

