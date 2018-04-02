Lady Tigers shutout Lady Warriors to earn second win

SYCAMORE — The Galion Lady Tigers softball squad braved the elements and headed to Sycamore on Saturday, March 31 to meet up with the Mohawk Lady Warriors in a non-conference clash.

Galion would improve to 2-0 on the season after shutting out their opponent again, this time to the tune of 3-0. Mohawk drops to 2-1 overall and are 1-0 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference.

Madelyn Thomas pitched her way to her second victory of the season by silencing the Lady Warriors’ bats. Thomas allowed just two hits over the seven inning, while striking out a dozen and walking just one. Mohawk had scored 39 runs in their first two games of the season before the Lady Tigers shut them out.

The second inning was when the Lady Tigers got their offense started as Emily Sedmak got things going with a shot up to the left side followed by a Kate Schieber fielders choice ground out to first base, advancing Sedmak into scoring position at second. Gracie Groves drove in Sedmak when she doubled, Kaden Caudill got on with an error moving Groves to third before Maddie Harmon grounded out to first but netted a run batted in as Groves crossed the plate.

Nevaeh Clark started the fifth inning by belting a single and advanced to third on a Gabby Kaple sacrifice bunt. Thomas would plate Clark on a single to center field.

The Lady Tigers are set to host the River Valley Lady Vikings in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, April 3. On the following day, Galion will travel to the Vikings’ home field. The girls from Plymouth will head to Galion for a non-conference game against the Tigers on Thursday, April 5.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

