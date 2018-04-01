Galion area sports briefs: Locals on AU wrestling, basketball teams; bowling results

Galion’s Deaken McCoy on AU wresting team

ASHLAND — Deaken McCoy of Galion is a member of Ashland University’s wrestling team. The 2015 Galion High School graduate is majoring in marketing.

The Ashland University Wrestling Team entered the Division II National Championships ranked 7th in the nation, but left with a sixth-place finish. The AU wrestling team saw its first national title since 1996 this year with a 1st place finish by senior Michael Labry in the Division II National Championships.

Crawford’s Heath Starkey on AU basketball team

ASHLAND — Heath Starkey of Bucyrus is a member of Ashland University’s Men’s Basketball team. The 2017 Colonel Crawford Graduate is a freshman center for the Eagles. He is majoring in sport management.

The Ashland University men’s basketball team competes in the NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). The Eagles finished the 2015-16 season with a 25-6 overall record and reached the NCAA Division II postseason for the first time in 25 years. The team won their second consecutive GLIAC South Division title. The Eagles also shared the GLIAC regular-season championship and hosted the GLIAC Tournament Final Four, both for the first time. The team finished the 2014-15 season with a 19-10 record and a share of their first-ever GLIAC South Division title.

Bowling result

CITY B LEAGE

Standings: Oakstone Landscape 37 – 11; Quest Machine 32.5 – 15.5; Al’s Retro Alley 31 – 17; Randy’s Muffler 29 – 19; Shipwreck 24.5 – 13.5; Sandbaggers 24 – 24; Just Jokin 23 – 25; JG’s Music Studio 22 – 26; Chris’s Team 20 – 28; Old Folks 20 – 28; Tubby’s Pizza 16 – 32.

Top Scores: Eric Smith-186-225-267=674; John Cross-200-256-236=662; Ron Snyder-190-213-246=649; Dave Bodkins-235-223-187=648; Chris Brocklesby-210-231-187=629; Denny Ruth-203-218-172=593; Ed Tennis-246-171-171=588; Ryan Mahek-164-193-208=566; Allie Borders-190-157-154=501; Claudia Bonen—134-141-184=459; Cookie Webber-134-141-184=452; Judy Grafton-164-170-116=450; Marlene Pruitt=116-150-126=436.