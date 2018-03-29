Young Lady Knights drop home, conference opener

GALION — In the only game of the season thus far, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights softball team played host to Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the Fredericktown Lady Freddies back on Monday, March 26.

Unfortunately, it was not a pleasant way to begin their 2018 campaign as Northmor dropped the contest to Fredericktown by a final tally of 12-4.

The Lady Freddies recorded their 12 runs on 14 hits while the Lady Knights finished with their four runs on eight hits, all singles. Fredericktown left 10 runners stranded on the base path to Northmor’s eight but the Knights committed three errors to the Freddies two.

Megan Adkins was the pitcher of record for the home team, going three innings, allowing six hits, six runs (just two earned) while walking two and striking out one in the loss. Maddie Hoverland finished the final four innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (all earned), walking five, striking out two and gave up a home run. Adkins attempted to help her cause at the plate, notching two singles and scoring a run. Hoverland finished with a single and a run batted in for the day.

Lily Tate recorded a single, a run scored and a run driven in for the young Knights while Cristianna Boggs singled and scored once. Rosie Sklenicka drove in a run on one single, Morgan Wiseman and Aly Blunk recorded singles as well. Kelsie Fike stole the games only base and scored once and Alee Ivy wrapped up the Northmor offense with an RBI.

The Knights are scheduled to play a home doubleheader against the visiting Mansfield Senior Lady Tigers on Saturday, March 31 beginning at 11 a.m. This would be there first game since the loss as their home contest for Thursday, March 29 was rained out.

