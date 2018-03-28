Softball preview: Lady Tigers hope to shake up the MOAC hierarchy

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers softball squad, led once again by head coach Doug Hunt, take to the diamond this season looking forward to continuous improvement in the coach’s third season at the helm.

In 2017, Galion finished the season at 17-11 overall and 6-6 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (Red Division). The Lady Tigers made it all the way to the Division III District finals , where they were eliminated from tourney play by the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles, 10-1.

Hunt — joined by a staff of Beth Schaffner, Todd Galownia, Lynn Sterling and Amy Keller — will take to the field without graduating seniors from a year ago; Jaime Ehrman, Dustin Thomas and Dani Schieber. Luckily, the Lady Tigers return a wealth of experience, many of the players returning after receiving various post-season awards last season.

Madelyn Thomas, a member of the second-team all-conference and honorable mention all-district teams, is back for the orange and blue, as is Emily Sedmak after earning an honorable mention nod in the MOAC in 2017. Kate Schieber and Gabby Kaple were both named to the first-team all-MOAC, Crawford County squad, all-district and all-state teams for the Lady Tigers last year. Nevaeh Clark rounds out the returning honor winners after a 2017 campaign where she earned first-team MOAC and second-team all-district nods.

Galion will look to remain in contention for a MOAC title in 2018 in a conference that has been dominated by three teams over the last few seasons. River Valley, North Union and Jonathan Alder have been the top teams in the league in recent years. Alder is no longer in the conference.

Galion hopes to be one of the top teams in the MOAC this season.

The Lady Tigers season opener at Bucyrus back on Saturday, March 24, like many teams’ games in the area, was cancelled. Galion opened the season Monday with a 10-0 shutout of Buckeye Central.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Galion junior Gracie Groves waits for the pitch from the Buckeye Central pitcher at Heise Park on Monday night. The Lady Tigers opened their season with a 10-0 victory. No other results were available. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_IMG_1429.jpgErin Miller | Galion Inquirer Galion junior Gracie Groves waits for the pitch from the Buckeye Central pitcher at Heise Park on Monday night. The Lady Tigers opened their season with a 10-0 victory. No other results were available.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com