Galion High School baseball team opens with a win

GALION — After Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader with Shelby was cancelled, the Galion Tigers baseball team officially began their season on Monday by hosting the Buckeye Central Bucks in non-conference action.

The Tigers wasted no time getting themselves in the win column, defeating the visitors by a final tally of 12-7, despite committing seven errors.

Galion recorded 12 runs on 15 hits while Buckeye Central scored seven on seven singles. The Bucks started the game with a run in the top of the first but the Tigers would tack on two in the home-half of the opening inning. After two, the game favored Galion, 5-2. After a quiet third, Buckeye Central would add three in the top of the fourth before Galion went off for seven runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach.

Ryan Utz hurled his way to the victory on the mound on Monday, tossing three innings and allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out six and walking just one batter. Utz was also big at the plate in the opener for the Tigers, belting three singles and a triple en route to scoring three runs and driving in two while also stealing a base.

Kaleb Harsh, Ethan Pigg and Chase Castline also recorded multi-hit games for the home team.

Harsh notched a single and a double while also scoring twice, driving in a run and swiping a base. Pigg recorded a pair of singles and scored a run while Castline finished the game with a single, a double, two runs scored and two RBI.

Other pitching stats for the Tigers were: Harsh- 1.1 IP, 3H, 5R (1E), BB, 2K; Cameron Payne- 1.2 IP, BB, K and Pigg- IP, K.

Additional offensive numbers for Galion were: Mitch Dyer- 3B, R, RBI; Aaron Barnhart- 1B, 3 RBI; Payne- SB, R; Carter Keinath- 1B, R, RBI; Spencer Keller- 1B, R, 3 SB and Logan Cook- 1B, SB.

Galion traveled to Marion to clash in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action with the Pleasant Spartans on Tuesday, March 27. Pleasant will be at Galion, weather pending, on Wednesday and the Tigers are set to finish up opening week on Saturday, March 31 by hosting the Seneca East Tigers.

Crestline 8, Mansfield Senior 4

CRESTLINE — The Bulldogs’ baseball team got their season underway Monday with a home-opening victory against the visiting Mansfield Senior Tygers, 8-4.

After the Tygers scored a run in the opening frame, Crestline put up a two-spot of their own to take the early advantage. The Bulldogs would then score five additional runs over the next three innings to put the game out of reach.

Kaden Ronk was the winning pitcher for the home team while recording seven strikeouts and four walks.

Offensively, Logan Ronk and Ty Clark recorded multi-hit contests while Clark drove in three runs in the victory.

Crestline will host Plymouth on Wednesday, March 28 before hitting the road for an inner-county clash with the Colonel Crawford Eagles on Saturday, March 31.

Fredericktown 21, Northmor 0

GALION — The 2018 baseball season got off to a rough start for the Northmor Golden Knights.

On Monday, the Knights played host to Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe Fredericktown. The Freddies jumped on Northmor pitching early, scoring 14 of their 21 runs in the opening inning. Fredericktown would score five in the second and two in the third to finish off the scoring onslaught.

Northmor managed just one hit, a single by freshmen Pierce Lower, to the Freddies’ 12 hits. The Knights committed seven errors in the five-inning contest while the Freddies committed two errors.

Kyle Kegley started the game on the mound for Northmor and made it just 0.1 innings while picking up the loss. Kegley gave up just one hit, six runs (two earned) while netting three walks and one strikeout.

Other pitching stats for the Golden Knights were: Hunter Mariotti- 0 IP, 3H, 6ER, 2BB; Chris Bood- 1.2 IP, 6H, 7R (4E), 2 BB; Mostyn Evans- 2 IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 2K and Tyler Kegley- IP, 3BB, K.

The Knights traveled to Fredericktown for the rubber game on Tuesday, March 27. On Saturday, March 31, Northmor is scheduled to host a non-conference doubleheader against the Mansfield Senior Tygers.

Plymouth 8, Colonel Crawford 1

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles baseball team dropped its season opener on Monday, 8-1 to the visiting Plymouth Big Red.

Crawford hosted the South Central Trojans in non-conference action on Tuesday, March 27. Continuing their busy opening week, the Eagles will travel to Carey for a Northern-10 Athletic Confrence clash with the Blue Devils. Carey is set to be at Crawford the following day. On Saturday, March 31, the Eagles will host the visiting Crestline Bulldogs.

Junior Kaleb Harsh slides into home to help move the Tigers ahead of Buckeye Central in their season opener on Monday afternoon at Heise Park. Harsh finished the contest with two hits (1B, 2B), two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in the victory.

Bulldogs in win column; Knights, Eagles lose

