Galion YMCA swimmers in big meet this weekend

GALION — Twelve swimmers from the Galion Community Center YMCA Dolphins swim team will take to the pool at Spire Institute, an Olympic regional training facility in Geneva, Ohio to compete against athletes from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia this weekend.

The competition begins Friday and will culminate Sunday evening. Head Coach Doug Madore and assistant coach Jeremiah Woodmansee will lead the team throughout the competition.

Swimmers competing in individual events include: Miranda Stone (Girls 11-12 50 Fly, 100 Free and 200 Free); Emily Hanft (Girls 13-14 50 Free); Kaisey Speck (Girls 13-14 200 Individual Medley, 50 Breast, 100 Fly and 100 Breast); Alec Dicus (500 Free); Sam Rigdon (50 Breast); Caleb Strack (50 Back and 100 Back); Evan Zmuda (200 Breast, 50 Breast and 100 Breast).

Swimmers competing in relay events include: Allison Denero, Emily Hanft, Katie Hanft and Kaisey Speck (Open 200 Free Relay); Ben Alstadt, Alec Dicus, Weston Rose and Evan Zmuda (800 Free Relay); Ben Alstadt, Sam Rigdon, Caleb Strack and Evan Zmuda (400 Medley Relay); Ben Alstadt, Sam Rigdon, Weston Rose and Caleb Strack (400 Free Relay); Ben Alstadt, Luke Eisnuagle, Sam Rigdon and Caleb Strack (200 Free Relay); Ben Alstadt, Luke Eisnaugle, Sam Rigdon, and Caleb Strack (200 Medley Relay).

Courtesy photo Twelve swimmers representing the Galion Community YMCA Dolphins swim team will compete in the YMCA Great Lanes Zones Championship in Geneva, Ohio.