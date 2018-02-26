Two Tigers wrestlers moving on to districts

SANDUSKY — The Galion Tigers wrestlers traveled to Sandusky High School for Division II sectional tournament action last Friday evening and Saturday morning.

When all was said and done, Galion finished 12th in 12-team field with 53.5 points and would have two wrestlers advancing on to district tourney action this coming weekend.

Other placements in scores at sectionals were as follows: 1. Perkins- 199.5; 2. Bellevue- 176; 3. Sandusky- 158.5; 4. Norwalk- 132; 5. Ontario- 100; 6. Shelby- 99; 7. Vermilion- 97; 8. Lexington- 89; 9. Mansfield Senior- 85; 10. Clear Fork- 67 and 11. Huron- 58. Bellevue and Sandusky each had three champions in the tourney while Perkins and Norwalk had two champions apiece.

Devin McCarthy will represent the Tigers in the 126-pound weight class after finishing fourth over the weekend. After a 17-2 tech fall over his opening-round opponent, Tanner Steiner of Shelby, McCarthy moved on to face Logan Schoen of Perkins. Schoen, the eventual champion of the weight class, defeated McCarthy by a lofty, 20-4 margin. In match number three, McCarthy picked up a 2:42 pinfall victory over Gus Watts of Sandusky to advance to the third-place match. In that matchup, McCarthy would be edged by Bellevue’s Jared Weider by an 8-6 decision.

Galion’s other district qualifier comes in the likes of Mason Weldon in the 285-pound weight class. Weldon needed just 37 seconds to win his first match against Michael Gergely of Vermilion. In his second match, Weldon picked up another quick pin, this time in 49 seconds over Huron’s Kolten Jones. Lexington’s AJ Adams defeated Weldon in the championship match by a 5-3 decision to win the title and hand Weldon runner-up honors.

The Tigers had two other wrestlers place on the day. Brenden Ganshorn and Ian Lehman picked up sixth-place finishes in their respective weight classes but would not move on in postseason action.

Ganshorn went 3-2 on the day en route to the sixth-place finish while Lehman netted a 1-2 record to earn his podium spot.

Tyler Goodrich (138) went 1-2 in the tourney while Max Fisher (160), Christian Robinnette (182) and Kyler Ratcliff (195) all went winless at 0-2 for the sectional tournament.

McCarthy and Weldon will head to Norwalk High School for district action taking place at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2 and then picking back up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-7.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048