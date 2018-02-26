Northmor wrestlers capture sectional championship

CARDINGTON — On Saturday, February 24, the Northmor Golden Knights wrestling squad headed out on a short bus trip to Cardington High School to compete for Division III sectional championship honors.

Northmor would bring home the sectional title as a team, edging the runner-up Pleasant Spartans by a tally of 206-197.

Rounding out the scoring in the field were: 3. Mount Gilead- 156.5; 4. Johnstown Northridge- 93; 5. Fredericktown- 76; 6. Centerburg- 71; 7. Danville- 46; 8. East Knox- 43.5; 9 (tie). Cristo Rey- 33; 9(tie). Johnstown-Monroe- 33; 11. Cardington-28; 12. Delaware Christian- 20 and 13. Millersport- 10.

For the day, Northmor would finish the tourney with three champions, three runner-up finishers, five-third place finishers and one-fourth place finisher. In the 12 weight classes that the Knights had wrestlers entered in, all 12 would advance to the district tournament.

The first champion of the sectional tourney for Northmor came in the 132-pound class as Aaron Kitts, thanks to only three total wrestlers entered in the weight class, needed just one match to win the crown. Kitts pinned Wyatt Wells of Pleasant in 1:21 to bring home the hardware and advance his season.

In the 145-pound class, it was Conan Becker cruising his way to the title. In his first match of the day, Conan needed just 50 seconds to pin Cristo Rey’s Anthony Puccetti. Next up was Dylan Parmon of Northridge. Conan won this matchup via pinfall in 1:08. Tyler DeLucia of East Knox awaited Conan in the championship match and would be quickly pinned by Becker in 1:06.

Conor Becker won the Knights third title of the day in the 152-pound weight class, starting the day with a 3:45 pin of Northridge’s Kobey Nichols. Match number two for Conor was another pinfall victory, this time over Ryan Hurst of Centerburg in just 46 seconds. In the championship match, Becker was able to outlast Gavin Baisden of Pleasant to the tune of a 9-1 Major Decision to claim the sectional championship.

Gavin Ramos needed just two matches to finish as the runner-up in the 126-pound class. In the championship match, Ramos was edged by the champion from Northridge, Klay Reeves by a 7-5 decision.

Over in the 160-pound weight class, Tony Martinez was defeated in the championship pairing by his Northridge opponent, Forest Belli via pinfall in 3:38.

Northmor’s final runner-up, 285-pound representative Tyson Moore fell in the championship match via pinfall to Fredericktown’s Mitchell Hurlbut in 2:12.

Third place finishers for the Golden Knights were: 106- Dale Brocwell; 113- Manny Hielman; 120- Austin Amens; 170- Wyatt Lessick and 182- Austin Wheeler. Wheeler had to battle back after a first-round defeat and won his next three matches to clinch a district berth.

In the 138-pound weight class, Eli Davis went 1-2 for the tourney but would claim fourth place to advance to districts competition next weekend for Northmor.

The Knights were not represented in the 195 and 220-pound weight classes at sectionals.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-6.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048