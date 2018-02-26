Lady Knights bowlers finish 5th at districts

COLUMBUS — On Thursday, February 22, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights bowling team headed back to HP Lanes in Columbus to compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II District Bowling Tournament.

After an 8th place finish at the state tourney a year ago, the Northmor squad came up just short of advancing again by finishing 5th overall at districts. The Golden Knights finished with a total score of 3,096, 109 pins short of advancing on in the postseason.

For the day, Northmor bowled a three-game series of 785, 718 and 770 to head into the Baker series with a tally of 2,273 pins. In the six-game Baker set, the Knights rolled scores of 137, 157, 131, 133, 115 and 150 to add 823 to their score.

Jonathan Alder was crowned district champions, defeating runner-up Heath; 3,287-3,207. The final team to advance was the North Union Lady Wildcats with a score of 3,205.

Alexis Yarnell cracked the top-10 for Northmor, rolling games of 184, 173 and 145 to achieve a 502 series.

Chloe Meier and Sara Drumm finished within the top-20 for the day for the Lady Knights as well. Meier used games of 165, 148 and 156 to net a total of 469, good for 18th overall. Drumm rolled a 468 series with games of 128, 154 and 186 to finish 20th.

Maddie Hoverland earned 31st with a 444 series and Sammie Grogg came in 51st, rolling a 390.

Allyia Nicol, a senior from North Union, won the district title with games of 173, 196 and 179 for a total of 548. Pleasant senior Brooke Flickinger rolled the high game of the tournament in her second game with a 216.

