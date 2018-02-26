Tigers bowlers season ends at DII districts

ROSSFORD — The boys bowling squad from Galion High School was up at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Friday, February 23 to represent the Tigers in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II District Boys Tournament.

Galion would have an impressive showing at districts but would see their collective season end as they finished 10th overall with just the top three teams advancing in postseason competition.

The Tigers rolled a three-game series of 2,536 (794, 836 and 906) and a 960 Baker series (136, 194, 175, 132, 165 and 158) for a total pin-count of 3,496.

Eastwood was the team champion with a score of 4,072, St. Henry was runner-up (4,017) and St. Mary’s Memorial was the final qualifying team, racking up 3,971 pins.

Aaron Stewart was the top-placer for the Galion squad, finishing 22nd with a three-games series total of 557 (181, 193 and 183). Austin Rinehart was the only other Tigers bowler to finish in the top-50 at districts, rolling games of 165, 168 and 199 for a total series of 532 and good for 33rd.

Other Galion totals from Friday’s competition were: 53. Dylan Ruth- 163, 153, 165= 481; 55. Jacob Lear- 139, 172, 162= 473; 66. AJ Randalph- 146, 150= 296 and 68. Alan Evans- 197.

Napoleon senior Evan Horner finished with the high game of the tourney with a second-game score of 266. Trey Buehler, a senior at St. Henry, was the district champion, rolling games of 193, 253 and 236 for a series total of 682 pins.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-5.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048