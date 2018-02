Crawford County athletes named to all-District basketball teams

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

First Team: Kyle Jackson and Mason Campbell, Madison; Garrett Denbow and Manny Langston, Ashland; Bryce Root and Jabryis Heidelburg, Fremont Ross

Second Team: Carl Rickert and Shamir Brown, Madison; Mitch Heilman and Kamerin Knowlton-Goings, Ashland; Maliek Johnson and Keyon Sewell, Fremont Ross

Player of the Year: Kyle “Action” Jackson of Madison

Coach of the Year: Tim Mergel of Madison

DIVISION II

First Team: Cade Stover, Lexington; Keith Williams, Sandusky; Brandon Haraway, Norwalk; Joby Pfeil, Vermilion; Chance Barnett, Clear Fork; Trey Ruhlman, Bellevue; Derick Harrah, Clyde

Second Team: Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky; Mason Montgomery, Vermilion; Seth Hoffman, Clyde; Uriah Schwemley, Shelby; BJ Patrick- Mansfield Senior; Helmut Wheeler, Perkins; Logan Jones, Ontario

Honorable Mention: ISAIAH ALSIP, GALION; Quan Hilory, Mansfield Senior; Max Rumbarger, Port Clinton; Hunter Hoffman, Shelby; Brennan South, Clear Fork; Ben Vore, Lexington; Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, Dylon Jones, Sandusky, Conner Long, Clyde

Player of the Year: Cade Stover of Lexington

Coach of the Year: Ryan Fretz of Clyde

DIVISION III

First Team: Jevon Dible, Upper Sandusky; James Hill, Edison; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor; Brayden Hood, Western Reserve; Micheal Hurst, Huron; Bailey Kimberlin, Margaretta; Karson Howell, New London

Second Team: Bryce Roberts, Edison; Josh Crall, Wynford; Cody Luzader and Hayden Stone, Carey; Mason Vent, Upper Sandusky; Tate Smith, Oak Harbor; Dale Smith, Western Reserve

Honorable Mention: Nick Leibacher and Dylan Morris, Margaretta; Evan Young, Upper Sandusky; Trey Bame, Carey; Aiden Markley, Western Reserve; Ryan Evans, Bucyrus; Camden Roman and Brevin King, Crestview; Justin Marshall, New London; Alex Gezo, Oak Harbor

Player of the Year: Jevon Dible of Upper Sandusky

Coach of the Year: Jeff Winslow of Upper Sandusky

DIVISION IV

First Team: CAMERON MCCREARY and HARLEY SHAUM, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Jared Jakubick and Elijah Cobb, St. Peter’s; Simon Blair, South Central; Max Loy, Buckeye Central; Jacob Webb, Old Fort; Kyle Kurtz, Mansfield Christian; Zach Hayman, Mohawk; Jacob Adams, Plymouth

Second Team: Brian Sauder and Logan Niswander, Lucas; JJ Fischer, SMCC; Jared McPeek, Mansfield Christian; Ben Lamoreaux, South Central; Ben Dryfuse, New Riegel; Jordyn Jury, Hopewell-Loudon; Spencer Harrison, Fremont St. Joe’s; Chris Ruffing, Norwalk St. Paul

Honorable Mention: BRODY MARTIN and JORDAN FENNER, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Alec Loveridge, Riverdale; Chris Morrisette, Fremont St. Joe’s; Nathan Roesch, SMCC; Alex Forehand and Tyler Turek, Seneca East; Jonay Ramey, St. Peter’s; Isaiah Seidel, South Central; Dalton Sheaffer, Buckeye Central; Keith Jenkins, Mohawk; Park Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert; TY CLARK and DAVON TRIPLETT, CRESTLINE

Player of the Year: Jared Jakubick of St. Peter’s

Coach of the Year: Joe Jakubick of St. Peter’s

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

First Team: Kylie Radebaugh and Alyssa Steury, Ashland; Jazmin Buldger, Olivia Baptista and Brooklyn Baptista, Fremont Ross

Second Team: Ahlia Simms, Fremont Ross

Honorable Mention: Samantha Webb and Katie McQuillen, Ashland; Jasanna Sabiers, Fremont Ross

Co-Players of the Year: Kylie Radebaugh of Ashland and Jazmin Bulger of Fremont Ross

DIVISION II

First Team: Casey Santoro and Cory Santoro, Bellevue; Heidi Marshall, Clyde; Abigail Fogle, Upper Sandusky; Logan Harris, Oak Harbor; Cassidy Crawford, Willard; Olivia Howard, Perkins

Second Team: Nashail Shelby, Ontario; Kaelyn Harkness and Jasmine Thomas, Norwalk; Maddie Brisnedine, Tiffin Columbian; Talayzha Catchings, Mansfield Senior; Madie Secor, Willard; Megan Hensel, Upper Sandusky

Honorable Mention: Bailey Walter and Emma Randall, Shelby; Olivia Kearns and Avery Coleman, Lexington; Abby Dryfuse and Kaia Woods, Tiffin Columbian; Marissa Esposito, Sandusky; Aleena Winston, Perkins; Payton Vogel, Bellevue; Brooklyn Arnold, Madison; Madison Colahan, Vermilion; Sophia Eli, Oak Harbor

Player of the Year: Casey Santoro of Bellevue

Coach of the Year: Kory Santoro of Bellevue

DIVISION III

First Team: Andrea Robson and Cora Wyers, Western Reserve; Marina Adachi and Jessica Bowerman, Seneca East; Jayden Moore, Margaretta; Shaina Orewiler, Bucyrus; Jacqueline Baith, Crestview

Second Team: Olivia Grove, Wynford; Gabby Ledbetter, New London; Taylor Malson and Kennedi Hilton, Margaretta; Alana Fider, Edison; Brooke Ommert, Western Reserve; GABBY KAPLE, GALION

Honorable Mention: Anna Stimpert, Kenedi Goon and Kathleen Leeper, Crestview; Bonnie Bivens, Seneca East; Hannah Vitaz and Aliyah Caporini, Edison; DANIELLE HORSLEY, COLONEL CRAWFORD; Isidora Burling, Bucyrus; Rylee Alspach and Savannah Tobias, Wynford; GRACIE GROVES, GALION

Player of the Year: Andrea Robson of Western Reserve

Coach of the Year: Eric Kochendoerfer of Margaretta

DIVISION IV

First Team: Brianna Gillig, New Riegel; Sydney Kin, Carey; Makayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon; Jenna Karl and Courtney Pifher, Buckeye Central; Adrienne Wehring and Miranda Wammes, Fremont St. Joe’s; Jessie Grover, Lucas; Lexie Wright, Riverdale

Second Team: Destiny Defeo, Carey; Reygan Frey, Riverdale; Kenadee Siebenaller, Hopewell-Loudon; Maddy Albert, South Central; Amelia Dalton, Monroeville; LAURYN TADDA, CRESTLINE; Makenzie Hendrickson, St. Peter’s; Meredith Digler, Norwalk St. Paul; Brooke Casperson, Fremont St. Joe’s

Honorable Mention: Shelby Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert; Ashyln Tommas, Monroeville; Tristen Wiley and Emily Blanton, Plymouth; Sydney Ferguson, Carey; Sarah Oney, South Central; Hailey Coppus, Hopewell-Loudon; Morgan Miller and Madisyn Spencer, Old Fort; Faith Lamb, SMCC; Lexi Evak, Buckeye Central; Kaitlyn Kirian, New Riegel; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul; Morgan Spitler, Lucas

Player of the Year: Brianna Gillig of New Riegel

Coach of the Year: Greg Moore of Buckeye Central