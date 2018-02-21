Lady Bulldogs win tourney opener

SHELBY — The postseason for the Crestline Lady Bulldogs began on Tuesday, February 20 with a trip to Shelby to compete in their Division IV Willard District sectional semifinal game against the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

The two teams are very familiar with one another and Crestline had already defeated Mansfield Christian twice this year in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

On Tuesday, the Lady ‘Dogs would pick up their third win this season over the Flames, defeating Mansfield Christian to the tune of 49-27. The win for Crestline snapped a streak of tournament loses that extended back seven years.

After the first quarter of play, the two squads were locked up at eight points apiece. However, Crestline would hold the Flames to just four points in the second quarter while pouring in 13 of their own to take the 21-12 advantage into halftime.

In the second half, the ‘Dogs would pile on the offense while remaining tough on the defensive end of the court. The third quarter saw a 15-5 score in favor of Crestline, putting Mansfield Christian down 36-17 heading into the final frame. In that final eight minutes, the Lady Flames were able to finally put up double digits in a quarter (10) but the Bulldogs would put up 13 additional points of their own to distance themselves further from the competition en route to the 22-point victory.

Lauryn Tadda had another huge double-double on Tuesday night for Crestline, scoring 17 points and grabbing 18 rebounds to go along with an assist and three steals. Also reaching double figures on the evening was Alandra Tesso, dropping in 11 points in the win while also grabbing seven rebounds and recording a block.

Other stats from the Lady Bulldogs win were: Team- 17/55 from the interior, 3/12 from the perimeter, 6/11 at the free-throw line, 45 total rebounds (20O, 25D), 12 assists, 11 steals, 2 blocks and just 9 turnovers; Hannah Delong- 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Kennedy Moore- 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Lydia Tadda- 4 points, 6 reounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Bri Briggs- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Destiny Hoskinson- 2 rebounds and Ivy Stewart- 1 assist.

Team stats for the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames were: 7/34 from the inside, 3/18 from the outside, 4/8 at the stripe, 28 total rebounds (7O, 21D), 6 assists, 5 steals, 1 block and 15 turnovers.

Crestline will now meet up with the top-ranked Buckeye Central Buckettes on Saturday, February 24 to play for the sectional championship. These two teams will tip at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday at Shelby High School.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

