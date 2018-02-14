Tigers compete in MOAC bowling tourney

MARION — Last Saturday, February 10, the bowling squads from Galion High School headed to Coopers Bowl in Marion to compete for Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.

The Galion boys would place third overall on the day with a pin count of 3,420.

Rounding out the boys field on the day were: 1. Harding- 4,028; 2. North Union- 3,662; 4. River Valley- 3,360; 5. Pleasant- 3,350 and 6. Buckeye Valley- 3,029.

Kameron Hall of Harding was the high roller on the day on the boys side, recording games of 193, 239 and 225 for a three-game, high series total of 657. The Presidents would finish the tourney with three of the top-five finishers.

Galion’s Austin Rinehart rounded out the top five for the tourney, rolling a three-game series total of 576 (215, 171 and 190). Aaron Stewart would take home 12th place with a series of 507, Jacob Lear was 16th with a 481 and Alan Evans rounded out the Tigers top-20 finishers in 19th placce with a 421 series. Evans participated in just two of the three games on the day to achieve the 421 score.

The Lady Tigers from Galion would finish sixth of six teams on the day, rolling a total score of 2,188.

North Union would claim the title with a pin count of 3,329 to outlast the runner-up from Buckeye Valley, who rolled a 3,315.

Rounding out the girls field were: 3. Harding- 3,296; 4. Pleasant- 2,824 and 5. River Valley- 2,299.

Allyia Nicol of North Union had the top overall series with a 549 (195, 187 and 167) and Hannah Jenner of the Prexies rolled the high game of the tourney with a 231 in game number three. Jenner finished third individually in the field.

Marissa Snyder was the top finisher for the Lady Tigers, finishing fourth with games of 173, 211 and 122 for a total of 506. Stevie Ness was the only other Galion bowler to finish in the top-20, rolling a 426.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-3.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048