Knights compete in KMAC bowling tourney

CARDINGTON — The bowling squads from the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference were in action last Saturday, February 10 to compete in the first ever KMAC bowling tournament at Morrow Lanes in Cardington.

On the girls side of the day, it would be the Cardington Lady Pirates winning the inaugural championship, hanging on to defeat the runner-up Lady Golden Knights from Northmor; 3,428-3,272.

Rounding out the girls team scoring were: 3. Highland- 3,222; 4. Fredericktown- 3,140; 5. Mount Gilead- 2,681 and 6. Centerburg- 2,057. Hannah Vaughn of Fredericktown rolled the high game (216) and the high series (571) in the tourney.

Alexis Yarnell was the top finisher for the Lady Knights at fifth place, rolling scores of 179, 189 and 179 for a three-game series total of 517. Chloe Meier (506) finished seventh overall and Sarah Drumm was eighth with a series of 488.

Sammie Grogg rolled a 422 series, good for 17th and teammate Maddie Hoverland finished with a 407, good for 18th in the field.

As a team, Northmor rolled a three-game series score of 2,340 (798, 806 and 736) to head into the series of six Bakers games. In those six games, the Lady Knights put up 932 pins en route to their final score of 3,272.

The boys squad for Northmor did not fare as well last Saturday, finishing in seventh of seven teams with a total score of 2,384. Highland won the boys championship with a total pin count of 3,669, edging the team from Centerburg (3,664) by just five pins.

Rounding out the boys placements and their scores were: 3. Mount Gilead- 3,305; 4. Cardington- 3,149; 5. Fredericktown- 3,146 and 6. East Knox- 2,722. Ben Rinehart of Highland rolled the high game (234) and high series (644) for the tourney.

Jared Hale was the top finisher for the Golden Knights, rolling a 152, a 163 and a 115 for a series total of 430 which was good for 16th.

Other series scores and placements for Northmor’s boys were: 32. Joe Baldinger- 244; 33. Zach Govoni- 229; 34. Josh Langoehr- 219; 35. Bob Guiler- 210; 37. Kylee Fout- 179 and 39. Sarah Dudley- 169.

The Golden Knights rolled a three-game series of 1,680 as a team and a Bakers series of 704 to reach their eventual total of 2,384.

By Chad Clinger

