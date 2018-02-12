Tigers, Eagles headed to BGSU for Districts

MANSFIELD — On Saturday, February 10, swimmers from 16 area high schools represented their colors at Malabar in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Northwest District Mansfield Sectional swim meet, including the Galion Tigers, Colonel Crawford Eagles and the Crestline Bulldogs.

All of these swimmers headed to Mansfield with one goal in mind and that was to advance to the districts competition on Friday, February 16 on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

On the boys side of the event, the Galion squad would finish second overall as a team with 346 points and advance swimmers in all 11 events that they compete in. Colonel Crawford, who finished fifth overall (152 points), will be represented in five events at Bowling Green.

The champions of the sectional meet was the squad from Lexington, finishing with 500.5 points. Rounding out the boys field Saturday were: 3. Ontario- 212.5; 4. Willard- 154; 6. Tiffin Columbian- 113; 7. Shelby- 108; 8. Mansfield Christian- 90; 9. Tiffin Calvert- 86; 10. Mansfield Senior- 83; 11. Fostoria- 67; 12. St. Peter’s- 54; 13. Wynford- 36; 14. Crestview- 36; 15. Bucyrus- 32 and 16. CRESTLINE- 22.

In the relay events, the Minutemen would take first in all three events with the Galion boys finishing as the runner-ups. The 200-medley relay squad for the Tigers finished in 1:43.17 to advance to Friday’s districts competition. Joining them will be the Eagles squad that finished fourth in 1:53.07. Galion (3:26.96) and Crawford (3:41.71)will also be headed to BGSU in the 400-freestyle relay, finishing second and fourth, respectively. The Tigers also finished second in the 200-free relay in a time of 1:34.15 to keep their season alive.

Colonel Crawford was 12th in the 200-free relay while Crestline snagged 10th in the 400-free and 13th in the 200-free relays.

Individually for the boys, Galion will see eight boys advance, with seven of the eight swimming in multiple events. Crawford will have two boys swimming in individual events while Crestline would see no swimmers continue their 2017-2018 campaign.

Caleb Strack was the only champion on the day for the Tigers, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.88. Strack will also be in action in the 200-yard individual medley after he took third at sectionals in a time of 2:12.46.

Joining Strack will be Sam Rigdon, Ben Alstadt, Weston Rose, Alec Dicus, Clay Karnes, Luke Eisnaugle and Braxton Tate.

Ridgon took second in the 50-free (22.95) and fourth in the 100-free (51.84). Alstadt was fourth in the 50-free (23.69) and sixth in the 100-free (52.51). Rose was third overall in the 100-free (51.81) and fourth in the 200-free (1:54.15). Dicus will advance in two events after earning second in the 500-free (5:09.71) and fifth in the 200-free (1:56.16). Karnes was third in the 100-yard butterfly (57.63) and seventh in the 200-free (1:56.30). Luke Eisnaugle will be busy Friday, qualifying for districts after taking sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.31) and eighth in the 200-IM (2:22.89). Tate will advance in the 500-free after finishing in fourth place at sectionals with a time of 5:23.29.

Colonel Crawford’s Nic Motter was a two-time sectional champion Saturday, winning the 200-IM in a time of 2:07.78 and the 500-free over Dicus with a time of 5:09.36.

Joining Motter in the individual events will be Kyle Taylor. Taylor finished seventh in the 100-back (1:04.65) to advance to Friday’s action.

On the girls side, the roles would be flipped with Colonel Crawford finishing as the runner-ups (393 points) and Galion taking fifth with 134 points.

Rounding out the girls field were: 1. Lexington- 571; 3. Ontario- 239; 4. Shelby- 188; 6. Tiffin Calvert- 113; 7. Tiffin Columbian- 108; 8. Crestview- 82; 9. Fostoria- 70; 10. Bucyrus- 69; 11. Mansfield Christian- 59; 12. Willard- 55; 13. Mansfield Senior- 35; 14. CRESTLINE- 28; 15. St. Peter’s- 20 and 16. Wynford- 6.

In the relay events of the day, the Lady Eagles would swim to two titles and a third place finish.

Crawford won the 200-medley relay in a time of 1:53.87 and the 200-free relay in 1:42.44 before finishing third in the day’s last event, the 400-free relay, in a time of 4:07.52. All three relay squads will be on hand at BGSU on Friday.

Galion would earn two, fifth place finishes and a seventh place finish while Crestline snagged a 12th (200-medley) and ninth (400-free) finish. None of these relay placements and times were enough to get their respective teams to Friday’s event.

Individually, Colonel Crawford will be sending six girls to the districts meet while the Lady Tigers from Galion will be sending a lone swimmer on to further her season. The Crestline Lady Bulldogs season ends as no swimmer qualified for Friday’s districts competition.

Cassidy Vogt will advance after winning the girls 100-free (56.75) and snagging third in the 50-free (25.74). Vogt was the only event champ for the Lady Eagles on the day.

Joining Vogt will be Jillianne Gregg, Jayden Ward, Kaisey Speck, Drew Krassow and Pierce Krassow. Gregg was the runner-up in two events Saturday, the 50-free (25.57) and the 100-free (57.01). Ward earned second in the 500-free (5:47.64) and eighth in the 200-free (2:11.96) to keep her season alive. Speck swam the 200-IM in 2:21.45, good for fourth overall and the 100-breast in 1:10.09, good for runner-up status. D. Krassow took fourth in the 100-breast (1:12.17) and P. Krassow will be moving on after seventh in the 50-free (26.51).

Galion’s Sari Conner will be at Bowling Green on Friday to compete in the 200-free after swimming to a seventh overall finish at Malabar. Conner’s time of 2:11.86 earned her an at-large bid and a 31st seed at districts.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-1.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-2.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/Crestline-Bulldog-5.png

Galion boys represented in all 11 events

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048