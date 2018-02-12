Eagles soar to fifth consecutive victory

NORTH ROBINSON — On Saturday, February 10, the Colonel Crawford boys basketball team welcomed Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe, the Ridgedale Rockets, to the Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

Ridgedale would come out of the gate to score 14 points in the first quarter of play but the hosting Eagles would pour in 30 points in that first eight minutes to put themselves up big. The Rockets would outscore Crawford in the second, 20-18, but would still head into the intermission behind; 48-34. The Eagles would go on to score just 28 points in the second half but it would prove to be enough as their defense allowed just 22 points from Ridgedale in the 20-point victory; 76-56.

Colonel Crawford has now rambled off five straight wins after their home loss to Lexington and improve to 17-3 overall on the season and 13-1 in the conference. The loss sends the Rockets to 2-17 on the season and 0-13 within league play.

The Eagles would have five players finish in double figures on the evening, led by Harley Shaum’s 17 points. Cam McCreary would score 16 and dish out five assists, Gavin Feichtner added 14 points and eight boards, Jordan Fenner had a dozen and Brody Martin dropped in 11 points in the victory.

Other stats from Saturday were: Colonel Crawford- 29/44 from the interior, 3/13 from the perimeter, 9/12 at the free-throw line, 33 total rebounds, 15 assists and 15 turnovers; Chase Walker- 4 points and Reis Walker- 2 points; Ridgedale- 20/40 from the inside, 4/14 from the outside, 4/8 at the line, 24 total rebounds, 8 assists and 14 turnovers.

Just two regular season games remain for the Eagles. On Saturday, February 17, they will head to New Washington for a conference clash with the Buckeye Central Bucks. The following Friday, February 23, the Crawford squad will play host to the Upper Sandusky Rams in what will likely be the game that determines the N-10 season champions.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

