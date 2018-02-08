Visiting Redmen no match for Eagles

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles looked to continue their dominance over Northern-10 Athletic Conference rivals on Thursday, February 8 when they opened the doors of Mac Morrison Gymnasium to the visiting Bucyrus Redmen in boys basketball action.

Crawford led Bucyrus 16-11 after the first quarter before outscoring the visitors 20-8 in the second to boast a halftime lead of 36-19. Despite being outscored by the Redmen 14-6 in the third, the Eagles would respond with a 23-6 fourth quarter to secure the win by a final tally of 65-39.

The win moves the Eagles to 16-3 overall on the season and 12-1 in N-10 play. Bucyrus drops to 2-15 with the loss and are 1-11 within the league.

Brody Martin would lead the way for Crawford, scoring 17 points for the evening while teammate Harley Shaum recorded another double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Other stats for the home team Thursday were: 17/36 from the interior, 4/14 from the perimeter, 19/21 from the free-throw line, 34 total rebounds, 10 assists and 9 turnovers; Cameron McCreary- 9 points, 6 assists; Jordan Fenner and Hayden Bute- 7 points apiece; Reis Walker- 4 points; Gavin Feichtner- 3 points and Zye Shipman- 2 points.

Bucyrus shot 11/31 from the inside on the night, 5/20 from deep, just 2/3 at the line, grabbed 25 rebounds, dished 10 assists and committed 18 turnovers. Ryan Evans was the only Redmen player to hit double figures, scoring 10, more than five points below his average.

Colonel Crawford will be in action on Saturday, February 10 at Mac Morrison again when they welcome another conference rival, the Ridgedale Rockets, to their home floor. This game will be varsity only and is set to tip at 5:00 p.m.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

