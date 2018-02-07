Lady ‘Dogs begin three-game week with two losses

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs were on their home floor on Tuesday evening to play host to the visiting Plymouth Lady Big Red in non-conference action.

After falling to Temple Christian by just two points on Monday, the Lady ‘Dogs suffered a 46-34 defeat at the hands of Plymouth to fall to 4-16 overall on the season.

Crestline would trail throughout the duration of the contest and would have no player reach double figures in the scoring category on the night.

The varied offensive output was led by Lydia Tadda’s nine points, followed by Kennedy Moore who scored eight.

Stats for the Bulldogs in the loss were: Team- 5/31 from the interior, 6/18 from the perimeter, 6/17 at the free-throw line, 31 total rebounds (14O, 17D), 8 assists, 11 steals, 3 blocks and 23 turnovers; Lydia Tadda- 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Moore- 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Alandra Tesso- 6 points, 3 rebounds; Bri Briggs- 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block; Lauryn Tadda- 3 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals; Hannah Delong- 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal; Destiny Hoskinson- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block and Daija Sewell- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block.

Crestline will play one more home game this calender week on Saturday, February 10 when they welcome the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames to town to compete in Mid-Buckeye Conference action. Next Thursday, February 15, the Lady Bulldogs regular season will conclude, on the road, at Kidron Central Christian. Crestline will then travel to Shelby High School to meet up with Mansfield Christian in their Division IV tournament matchup on Tuesday, February 20 at 6:15 p.m. The winner of that contest will meet up with Buckeye Central on Saturday, February 24.

Temple Christian 50, Crestline 48

MANSFIELD — On Monday, February 5, the Lady Bulldogs from Crestline kicked off a busy week with a trip to Mansfield and a non-conference meeting with the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders.

Crestline will finish the season 1-1 against the Crusaders as Temple Christian escaped with a 50-48 victory.

Briggs was the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs on the evening, pouring in 14 points to go along with four rebounds, an assist and two steals. Moore would also finish in double figures, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds, an assist and five steals to round out her stat line.

Other stats for Crestline in Monday’s loss were: Team- 14/41 from inside, 4/16 from outside, 8/10 at the charity stripe, 36 total rebounds (19O, 17D), 12 assists, 21 steals and 27 turnovers; Tesso- 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Lauryn Tadda- 6 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 steals; Lydia Tadda- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Delong- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal and Sewell- 3 rebounds.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

