Northmor survives against Lucas on the road

LUCAS — The Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team began their regular season ending road trip on Tuesday evening at Lucas for a non-league clash with the hosting Cubs.

Throughout the first half, the home team was able to keep action close with Northmor holding a 19-13 advantage after the first and just a 31-27 lead at the half. The Knights would attempt to pull away from the Cubs, outscoring the hosts in the third quarter by a tally of 25-15 to extend their lead and make the score 56-42. Lucas would not go down without a fight, dropping in 23 points in the final frame but it would not be enough as the visitors added 16 to their score to secure the victory; 72-65.

Northmor still has just one loss on the season and improves to 17-1 while Lucas drops to 10-5.

For the evening, each team had four players reach double figures in scoring.

The Knights were led by 19 points from Brock Pletcher and 18 points and 11 rebounds for Tyler Kegley. Meechie Johnson turned in 17 points and Kyle Kegley finished with 10 points and 10 boards.

Carson Hauger and Jeb Grover eached turned in 13 points for the Cubs while Ethan Sauder and Riley Gossom dropped in 11 points apiece.

Other stats on the night for Northmor were: Team- 24/39 from the interior, 7/15 from the perimeter, 3/8 from the free-throw line, 31 total rebounds (13O, 18D), 16 assists, 8 blocks, 7 steals and 17 turnovers; Pletcher- 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal; T. Kegley- 3 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals; Meechie- 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; K. Kegley- 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Blake Miller- 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Lane Bachelder- 2 points, 2 rebounds and Eason Neal- 1 rebound.

Northmor will continue their trek on Friday, February 9 against conference foe, the Centerburg Trojans. On Tuesday, February 13, the road trip continues with a trip to Grandview Heights and a non-conference clash with the Bobcats.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048