Northmor remains perfect in KMAC play

GALION — On Friday, February 2 the Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team welcomed a county and conference rival, the Mount Gilead Indians, to their home floor to compete in the final home game of the season for the black and gold.

After honoring all of the seniors that participate in winter sports, the game was underway. Northmor was off and running from the opening tip, jumping out to a 7-0 to begin the first, causing Mount Gilead to call their first timeout with 5:19 still remaining. Whatever was said by the Indians head coach appeared to work because in the next three minutes, the visitors would rally back and get within two at 9-7, causing Knights head coach Zach Ruth to call his first timeout. Northmor would settle down and finish the first up 12-7. The second quarter saw just seven more points scored by the Indians as Northmor piled on an additional 16 to head into the break up 28-14.

In the third, Mount Gilead would surpass their output from the entire first half, scoring 15 points and searching for a way to close the gap. The home squad, however, would respond with 1 points of their own and remain ahead; 44-29. The fourth quarter saw things really starting to heat up as Northmor was aiming to remain perfect in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. The packed gymnasium reached a deafening volume when Kyle Kegley slammed down the first dunk of the game off of an outlet pass from Eason Neal to give the Knights their 52nd and 53rd points. On the next Northmor possession, Tyler Kegley would pass a rebounded ball ahead to Brock Pletcher who proceeded to throw it down for the home squad. The two teams would jostle back and forth in the final frame but the Golden Knights would outscore the Indians 23-16 to secure the 67-45 win.

With the 22-point victory, Northmor now sits at 16-1 overall on the season and an unscathed 11-0 in KMAC games. Mount Gilead drops to 8-10 overall and 6-6 within the league.

K. Kegley and Meechie Johnson would lead the way for the home Knights, scoring 17 points apiece. T. Kegley also finished in double figures, scoring 16. K. Kegley also finished with nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Meechie recorded four rebounds, two assists and three steals and T. Kegley notched a double-double with his 11 rebounds to go along with two assists, four steals and a block.

Jason Bolha and Seth Young were the only Indians players in double figures, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Other stats for Northmor on Friday were: Team- 22/51 from inside, 4/16 behind the arc, 11/13 at the foul line, 38 total rebounds (20O, 18D), 13 assists, 16 steals, 3 blocks and 6 turnovers; Pletcher- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Blake Miller- 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Lane Bachelder- 2 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal and Neal- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal.

Team stats for Mount Gilead were: 7/12 from the interior, 7/25 from the perimeter, 10/10 at the free-throw line, 26 total rebounds (5O, 21D), 10 assists, 3 steals and 21 turnovers.

The Golden Knights will begin their regular season-ending road trip on Tuesday, February 6 at Lucas for a non-conference battle. On Friday, February 9, Northmor will be back in KMAC play at Centerburg against the Trojans.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

