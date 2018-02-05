Crawford swims at Ken Gipe Relays

PORT CLINTON — The swimming teams from Colonel Crawford traveled to Port Clinton High School on Saturday, February 3 to participate in one final tune-up before their sectional meet on Saturday, February 10 at Malabar Intermediate School.

On the day, the Lady Eagles finished as the runner-ups behind Fremont Ross (100-48) and the boys team tied for sixth with the hosts at 20 points apiece.

Rounding out the girls field were: 3. Port Clinton- 36; 4. Perrysburg and Oak Harbor- 30; 6. Notre Dame Academy- 22; 7. Norwalk and Upper Sandusky- 20; 9. Sandusky- 18 and 10. Huron- 14.

Colonel Crawford’s girls squads finished fourth in the 850-yard crescendo relay (9:52.74), second in the 200-yard butterfly-breaststroke relay (8:40.48), third in the 200-yard backstroke relay (2:10.30), sixth in the 300-yard individual medley relay (3:42.00), second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:00.24), fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:09.29) and fourth in the 200-yard underwater-freestyle relay (2:13.22).

The remainder of the boys field went as follows: 1. Fremont Ross- 98; 2. Perrysburg- 40; 3. Sandusky and Upper Sandusky- 34; 5. St. John’s Jesuit- 30; 8. Oak Harbor- 18; 9. Tiffin Columbian and Huron- 16 and 11. Norwalk- 4.

Crawford’s boys placed in just two events on the day: second in the 850-crescendo relay (8:40.48) and second in the 400-freestyle relay (3:39.06).

As mentioned above, the Eagles will be at Malabar for sectionals on Saturday, vying for a trip to Districts at Bowling Green State University on Friday, February 16.

A list of all teams that will be in action on Saturday are: Crestview, Seneca East (girls only), Bucyrus, Wynford, CRESTLINE, Fostoria, GALION, Lexington, Mansfield Christian, Ontario, St. Peter’s, COLONEL CRAWFORD, Shelby, Tiffin Calvert, Tiffin Columbian and Willard. Doors open to spectators at 9:30 a.m. and racing is set to begin at 11 a.m. with the girls 200-yard medley relay.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

