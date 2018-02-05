Bulldogs handled by Spartans

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team welcomed the St. Peter’s Spartans to their home floor to compete in some Mid-Buckeye Conference hoops action on Friday, February 2.

It would be the visitors continuing their dominance this winter, defeating the hosting Bulldogs easily by a final tally of 74-39. With the loss, Crestline falls to 6-10 overall on the season and are now 2-5 in the MBC. St. Pete’s moved to a perfect 18-0 with the win and are 8-0 within the conference. The Spartans then defeated Canton Central Catholic on Saturday by a score of 76-56 to improve to 19-0.

Right out of the gate, the Spartans ran out to a 19-4 first quarter lead. St. Pete’s would then extend their lead to 36-16 at the half. The Spartans would hold the Crestline offense at bay and continue to put up big numbers, outscoring the hosts 38-23 in the second half en route to the 35-point victory. In their two meetings this season, the Bulldogs have been outscored by the Spartans by a tally of 145-77.

Davon Triplett led the ‘Dogs with 15 points on the evening to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Ty Clark also finished in double figures with 11 points as well as grabbing five rebounds and dishing out one assist.

Jared Jakubick continued his hot season, dropping 25 points on the Bulldogs defense to lead St. Peter’s. Elijah Cobb also hit the 20+ point mark, recording 23 points.

Other team stats for Crestline from Friday were: Team- 14/43 total field goals, 14/31 from the interior, 0/12 from the perimeter, 11/17 at the free-throw line, 30 total rebounds (10O, 20D), 9 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 18 turnovers; Max Anatra- 6 points, 2 reounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal; Zach Gregory- 4 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists; Logan Ronk- 1 point, 2 assists; Kevin Winkler- 1 point, 2 rebounds; Bailey Wollard- 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Gavin Balliett- 3 rebounds; Caleb Hoskins- 2 rebounds and Destin Chatman- 1 rebound.

Crestline will be back in MBC action on the road against Mansfield Christian on Friday, February 9. A non-conference game against the Vanlue Wildcats will take place the following evening at Crestline.

St. Peter’s is just three games away from a perfect, 22-0 season. They will travel to Lucas for a conference matchup on Friday before hosting the Ashland Arrows in non-conference play Saturday. The Spartans will conclude their season next Friday, February 16, at home, against conference foe, the Mansfield Christian Flames.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

