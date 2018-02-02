Colts narrowly survive against Tigers

GALION — The Clear Fork Colts boys basketball team is having a pretty decent first year in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. With just a small handful of games remaining, the Colts traveled to Galion on Thursday evening to faceoff with the hosting Tigers.

Galion nearly played spoiler to a then perfect Northmor season recently and looked to hand Clear Fork its first conference loss of the season. However, despite the hustle and determination provided by the home team, the Colts were able to come away with the victory by a final score of 61-54.

With the loss, the Tigers drop to 6-11 overall on the season and are now 3-8 within the MOAC. Clear Fork improves to 14-3 overall and 10-0 in conference play.

The Tigers began the contest exactly the way that they wanted to, leading. In fact, Galion jumped out to a 12-5 lead with just 3:22 remaining in the first, causing a Clear Fork timeout. Galion appeared to catch the visitors off guard and would move into the second quarter ahead of the conference leading Colts; 16-7.

Clear Fork would appear to adjust and settle in a bit after that first surprising eight minutes and would put up 13 on the board in the second after beginning the frame on a quick, 4-0 run. Galion would squash and best the run posted by the visitors, rambling off eight to the Colts two. The gap narrowed entering the halftime intermission and Galion found themselves ahead; 27-20.

In the third, the visitors continued to make the approriate adjustments to try and preserve their undefeated league mark. Clear Fork would again outscore the hometown Tigers; 18-13 and headed into the final frame trailing by just two points; 40-38. At one point, roughly 3:35 left in that third quarter, Galion had a 13-point advantage that the Colts quickly cut to five thanks to a full-court press and costly Tigers turnovers.

Just 51 seconds into the final eight minutes, the scored was tied at 40 apiece. When the clock hit the 6:30 mark, the Colts had their first lead of the game. It was apparent that this contest would come down to drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line and that is just what Clear Fork did to secure the victory, as they went 23/29 at the stripe on the evening.

Sophomore Isaiah Alsip turned in the top-scoring performance for the home squad on Thursday, finishing the game with 22 points as well as nine rebounds, two steas and three assists. For the visitors, Chance Barnett dropped 21 points on the Tigers defense, 16 of those points coming in the second half.

Other stats for Galion were: Team- 19/47 from the interior, 2/11 from the perimeter, 10/14 at the free-throw line, 40 total rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals, 3 blocks and 17 turnovers; Zhamir Anderson- 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal; Jack McElligott- 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Gage Lackey- 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Colten Skaggs- 6 points, 5 rebounds; Colton Powell- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals and Tristan Williams- 5 rebounds, 1 block.

Clear Fork stats from Thursday’s victory were: Team- 16/35 from the inside, 2/14 from the outside, 23/29 from the charity stripe, 27 total rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals, 3 blocks and 9 turnovers; Jared Schaefer- 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block; Brady Tedrow- 11 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Brennan South- 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; AJ Blubaugh- 4 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Jay Swainhart- 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists, 1 steal and Gannon Seifert- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal.

Galion will host the North Union Wildcats on Saturday, February 3 in MOAC action. On Tuesday, February 6, the Mount Gilead Indians will head to Galion for a non-conference clash with the Tigers.

Clear Fork will be on the road again in conference play, this time it will be the Ontario Warriors looking to hand the Colts their first MOAC defeat on the season. That game will also be on Saturday, February 3.

Harding 58, Galion 48

GALION — On Jan. 28, the Tigers continued their homestand against conference foe, the Harding Presidents. Galion would fall to Harding 58-48 to drop to 6-10 overall and 3-7 in league play.

Zhamir Anderson led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points. Isaiah Alsip scored 10 points.

Galion 56, Buckeye Central 53

GALION — The Tigers beat Buckeye Central 56-53 on Jan. 25 in a non-conference game. That victory moved Galion to 6-9 this season.

The Tigers had three players in double figures against the Bucks, led by 12 points from Isaiah Alsip. Gage Lackey had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards and added a block. Nate Eckert also scored 11 points.

