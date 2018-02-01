Eagles have no troubles in non-league showdown

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles welcomed the Blue Jackets from New Riegel High School to Mac Morrison Gymnasium to compete in a non-conference, boys basketball clash.

Crawford would continue to show their home floor dominance, marching to a lopsided 65-36 victory on Thursday evening. The victory improves the Eagles record to 14-3 on the season and they remain tied atop the Northern-10 Athletic Conference standings with Upper at 10-1.

The Eagles started the game with 22 points in the opening quarter while allowing just 11 points for the visiting squad. Another 15 points in the second and Crawford would head into intermission up big; 37-18. That theme carried on for the remainder of the contest as the home team cruised to the 29-point win.

Colonel Crawford had three players finish in double figures for the contest and were led by Harley Shaum’s 17 points and eight rebounds. Brody Martin posted 16 on the night and Cam McCreary chimed in with 13 points.

Other stats for the Eagles on Thursday were: Team- 19/29 from the interior, 7/15 from the perimeter, 6/12 from the free-throw line, 23 total rebounds and 9 turnovers; Jordan Fenner- 9 points; Gavin Feichtner- 5 points; Zye Shipman- 3 points and Reis Walker- 2 points.

New Riegel went 16/28 from the inside, a stone-cold 0/11 from the outside and 4/7 at the line. The Blue Jackets managed 21 rebounds and committed 20 turnovers in the defeat.

Crawford will be back in N-10 action on Saturday, February 3 when they travel to Attica to face the Seneca East Tigers.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_new-logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048