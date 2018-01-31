Northmor bounces back with 30-point win vs. East Knox

HOWARD — After suffering their first loss of the season last Saturday at the hands on the St. Peter’s Spartans, the Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team looked to reload on Tuesday, January 30 with a trip to Howard and a matchup with Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference rivals, the East Knox Bulldogs.

Northmor would have no troubles on the road or bouncing back, defeating the hosting Bulldogs convincingly; 72-42. The Knights now sit at 15-1 overall on the season and a perfect 10-0 in KMAC play. East Knox falls to 6-10 overall and are 4-6 in conference contests.

After the first quarter of play, the Knights made it apparent that they were there to score points and found themselves up 19-4. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the first half, the visitors had ran out to a 38-18 lead. Northmor would tack on 34 addititional points in the second half while holding the Bulldogs to 24 en route to the 30-point victory.

Brock Pletcher would finish as the leading scorer for the Knights, pouring in 22 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kyle Kegley contributed 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block in the win and Meechie Johnson added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals to round out double-digit scorers.

Other stats for Northmor in Tuesday’s win were: Team- 26/50 total field goals, 21/37 from the interior, 5/13 from the perimeter, 15/21 at the free-throw line, 38 total rebounds (15O, 23D), 13 assists, 14 steals, 2 blocks and 11 turnovers; Tyler Kegley- 9 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Blake Miller- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Lane Bachelder- 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Eason Neal- 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal and Trevor Gekler- 2 points.

Northmor will host confernece rival, the Mount Gilead Indians, in their final home game of the season on Friday, February 2. On Tuesday, February 6, the Knights will travel to Lucas for a non-league clash with the Cubs. Another road game awaits Northmor on Friday, February 9 when they head to Centerburg for a KMAC contest with the hosting Trojans.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-6.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com