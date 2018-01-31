Lady ‘Dogs picked up fourth win Tuesday

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs hosted the Jones Leadership Academy Lady Mustangs on Tuesday, January 30 in a game originally scheduled for January 22.

In their second meeting of the season, it was once again the Bulldogs coming away with the lopsided victory, this time by a score of 71-20. The victory moves Crestline to 4-13 overall on the season and they currently sit at 1-6 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

The home team jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, leading 19-8 after the first quarter and 43-12 at the half. Crestline then proceeded to outscore the Mustangs 9-4 in the third and 19-4 in the fourth en route to the 51-point victory.

Lauryn Tadda and Hannah Delong would both post 18 points on the evening to lead the Lady ‘Dogs to the win. Tadda would also earn another double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds to go along with two assists and five steals. Delong grabbed five boards to round out her stat line. Kennedy Moore would reach double figures as well, scoring 11 points for the home team while dishing out five assists, swiping five steals and grabbing one rebound.

Other stats for Crestline in Tuesday’s win were: Team- 29/76 total field goals, 24/55 from the inside, 5/21 from the outside, 8/17 at the stripe, 38 total rebounds (20O, 18D), 17 assists, 25 steals and just 8 turnovers; Lydia Tadda- 9 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 6 steals; Alandra Tesso- 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Daija Sewell- 3 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Bri Briggs- 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Destiny Hoskinson- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Jeri-ka Cassidy- 2 points, 1 assist and Kirah Hoskinson- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal.

Crestline will host conference foe, the Lucas Lady Cubs on Saturday afternoon, February 3. On Monday, February 5, the Bulldogs will take the short trip to Mansfield to meet up with the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders. The following day, Crestline will be back on their home floor for a clash with the Plymouth Lady Big Red in non-conference action.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

